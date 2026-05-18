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Home / Business / CBRN threats require faster response, stronger coordination between industry and govt: Experts at PHDCCI conference

CBRN threats require faster response, stronger coordination between industry and govt: Experts at PHDCCI conference

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ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Experts from the defence, industry and policy ecosystem on Monday stressed the need for stronger coordination, faster response systems and improved preparedness to deal with evolving Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats at a conference organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in the national capital.

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The discussions highlighted that CBRN threats are no longer limited to traditional warfare, but now include industrial accidents, toxic chemical releases, asymmetric warfare and terrorism, requiring integrated and technology-driven response systems.

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Speaking at the conference, Upendra Kumar Singh, DG, Soldier Support Systems, DRDO, said the global security environment is becoming increasingly unpredictable.

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"In today's situation, we cannot separate military power with other soft powers or financial or economic powers. The whole dynamics of the world is extremely unpredictable at this point of time," Singh said.

He further said the platform is important to bridge gaps between stakeholders working on CBRN preparedness.

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"These threats and mitigation measures is a concern for all of us and there are lot of efforts being taken by the researchers and perhaps this forum is providing a platform where we can combine efforts with more synergy and make it sure that all the gaps are being covered," he said.

Speaking at the same conference, Roli Singh, Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), said the platform brings together multiple stakeholders from the security ecosystem.

"I would like to begin by complimenting the organisers and all participating stakeholders for bringing together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, scientists, security professionals, and emergency response agencies on a single platform to discuss this very critical dimension of modern national security," she said.

From the industry side, a senior representative from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said response time is critical in CBRN incidents.

"In a chemical and biological event, the response time becomes everything. We do not have hours. We have seconds," the L&T representative said.

The representative further emphasised the need for proactive and technology-driven preparedness systems across sectors.

Experts noted that preparedness must involve defence, industry, airports, metros and critical infrastructure, and called for continuous coordination between stakeholders to strengthen India's response framework.

The conference concluded with a call for enhanced government-industry collaboration to improve national preparedness against emerging CBRN threats. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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