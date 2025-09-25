CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released: Check Subject-Wise Dates

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Date Sheet for 2026. The exams will begin in February 2026 and continue till April 2026. This early release helps students of all streams--Science, Commerce, and Arts--plan their studies in advance.

The date sheet is tentative, which means it can still change slightly. Students must check the official CBSE website regularly for updates.

Advertisement

CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Date Sheet 2026

Science stream students will appear for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and more. Below is the tentative schedule.

Advertisement

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Date Sheet 2026

Commerce students will give exams in Business Studies, Accountancy, Economics, and other electives.

CBSE Class 12 Arts/Humanities Stream Date Sheet 2026

Arts stream includes subjects like History, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, etc.

Why the Date Sheet Is Important

* Planning Revision: With exact dates in hand, students can plan a revision schedule.

* Dealing with Tough Subjects: Time allotment for subjects like Physics or Accountancy can be increased.

* Balancing Stream: No such major stream that Commerce, Arts and Science have their main subject at deserving places.

* Less Stress: A timetable will eliminate and minimize the last minute panic.

Using Official Sample Papers to Prepare

One of the best ways to prepare for the board exams is by solving the official practice papers released by CBSE. These are called sample papers, and they were uploaded on the CBSE Academic website on 30 July 2025. Students can easily download the CBSE sample paper class for 12 from there.

These papers are fully aligned with the 2026 exam pattern and also come with the official marking scheme, so you can check your answers just like an examiner would. By solving them regularly, you will learn how to manage your three hours in the exam hall, understand the types of questions that are likely to appear, and improve your speed and accuracy.

Recommended Books:

CBSE Class 12 Books for Board Exams 2026

CBSE Class 12 Question Banks for Board Exams 2026

How to Use the Date Sheet for Smart Revision

Preparing for class 12 board exams can be a lot of stress, but if you have the right plan with you, then half of your work is done. Here are some guidelines you can adhere to:

1. Make a Timetable: Start by making a daily timetable. Write down small, realistic goals for each subject instead of just saying "study Chemistry." For example, set a goal like "finish Organic Chemistry reactions" or "solve 2 sample papers of math." This way, you can track your progress and feel confident when you tick tasks off.

2. Focus on Weak Areas: It is certainly normal to be stronger in some subjects and weaker in others. Devote the additional hours towards subjects you are weak in. Do not avoid them. So the sooner you start working on weak areas, the more positive you will be about that portion of the exam.

3. Use Gap Days Smartly: The CBSE date sheet gives you gap days between some exams. Instead of wasting them, revise important chapters, practice questions, and go through formulas or key notes. These days can really boost your final score.

4. Practice Writing: Reading alone is not enough. Clearly, write full answers and solve sample papers and practice time management. This will get you ready for the 3-hour exam length.

5. Stay Healthy: Do not ignore your health. Get 7 hours of sleep, eat light and balanced meals, and take study breaks. A sound mind and body help you remember better and keep calm in the exam hall.

Final Thoughts

The students can easily prepare for their final examinations with a hope for the best by seeing the class 12 CBSE board datesheet. You know all your exam dates, have more than enough time to revise with, and have plenty of practice stuff to do. Along with other revision notes and mock tests, students should practice the CBSE Class 12 SQP for the 2026 Board Exams to get a real feel of the exam-level questions.

Always keep in mind, the key to success in Board exams is not mere hard work, but also smart work. Manage your time well and prevent being distracted; ask teachers to help you when you are stuck on anything new.

FAQs

Q1. When will the CBSE Class 12 exams start in 2026?

The exams are scheduled to begin on 17 February 2026.

Q2. When will the exams end?

The last exam is expected on 4 April 2026 with Sociology.

Q3. Where can I download the official date sheet?

You can find it from here: Tentative Date Sheets for Class 10th & 12th Board Exams 2026

Q4. How should I prepare using sample papers?

Start with one sample paper class for 12 2026 at a time. Solve it in exam conditions, check your answers with the marking scheme, and note down mistakes for revision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)