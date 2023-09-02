CCI nod to Vistara-Air India merger

- The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the merger between Tata Group’s airlines Vistara and Air India
- The merger will help Air India become India’s largest international carrier and the second-largest domestic carrier after IndiGo
Singapore Airlines has 49% stake in Vistara
- Rs 2,059 cr investment Singapore Airlines is set to make in the increased share capital of Air India after the merger
- 25.1% stake Singapore Airlines will then have in the company
- 74.9% stake will be held by Tata Sons in the newly-formed entity
