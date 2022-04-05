CCI to probe Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair biz practices

New Delhi, April 4
Competition Commission on Monday ordered a detailed probe against food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, for alleged unfair business practices with respect to their dealings with restaurant partners.
The order has come on a complaint filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The watchdog’s probe arm — Director General (DG) — will investigate the case.
The regulator said that “prima facie there exists a conflict of interest situation, warranting a detailed scrutiny into its impact on the overall competition between the Restaurant Partners (RPs) vis-à-vis the private brands/entities which the platforms may be incentivised to favour”.
Both Zomato and Swiggy operate as major intermediary platforms in the food delivery space, underscoring their market power and ability to adversely and appreciably affect the level-playing field, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said.
It also noted that preferential treatment accorded to the Restaurant Partners (RPs) in which these platforms have an equity or revenue interest can create barriers for the existing RPs to compete on fair terms. — PTI
Conflict of interest
Prima facie there exists a conflict of interest situation, warranting a detailed scrutiny into its impact on the overall competition. — Competition Commission of India
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana special assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...