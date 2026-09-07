VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, the company behind KT Professional, KT Men and KT Kids, built its business inside salons long before it built anything for a retail shelf. That order, salon credibility first, consumer product second, has become the operating logic behind one of India's fastest-expanding personal care portfolios, three distinct brands built in under two years around three different Indian consumers rather than one product stretched across all of them.

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KT Professional remains the foundation. The brand now works with more than 27,000 salons across the country, built on a premise Dhruv Sayani, Founder and Managing Director of Ccigmaa Lifestyle, has repeated consistently since the company's earliest days: that hair and water behave differently by region, and that a formulation built for one part of India routinely underperforms a few hundred kilometres away. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has fronted the brand's consumer-facing campaigns, but the credibility underneath those campaigns was built years earlier, inside salons, against real stylist feedback, before Ccigmaa ever sold a product directly to a household.

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That salon-first grounding is what Ccigmaa has since extended into two entirely new consumer categories. KT Men, the company's men's grooming brand, launched in March 2026 and has already signed partnerships with both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2026, followed in May by a licensing deal with the Argentina Football Association bringing Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez into its GOAT Edition range. The brand has set a Rs. 100 crore revenue target for its first year and a further Rs. 200 crore ambition for GOAT Edition over the following 18 to 24 months. "Younger consumers today are completely influenced by intense fitness culture, competitive sports, outdoor routines, and performance-driven lifestyles," Sayani has said. "We identified a clear, massive whitespace opportunity to build real products engineered around movement, high sweat, muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and athlete-inspired routines instead."

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KT Kids, built around a younger and considerably more particular set of customers, has taken a different route to the same underlying idea. The brand has run two major entertainment licensing partnerships in the space of fifteen months, first with SpongeBob SquarePants, then with Peppa Pig, each timed separately and aimed at different age bands rather than bundled into one campaign. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has led the brand's national campaign since launch. The formulations behind both partnerships are dermatologist-approved and built specifically for children rather than adapted from adult products, a distinction Ccigmaa treats as non-negotiable given how closely Indian parents now read an ingredient label before a purchase.

What connects all three brands is not a shared product line but a shared route to market. Ccigmaa sells through the same salon network that built KT Professional's credibility, through pharmacies and modern retail, and increasingly through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms that did not exist as a serious distribution channel for personal care brands even five years ago. Coherent Market Insights projects India's direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care market growing from USD 5.59 billion in 2026 to USD 36.30 billion by 2033, a 36.6 per cent compound annual growth rate, among the fastest-growing channels in Indian consumer goods. For a company that started with a single salon-facing product, that channel shift is less a strategic pivot than a natural continuation: the same customer who once trusted a stylist's recommendation now expects to find the same formulation on a quick-commerce app twenty minutes later.

Sayani has said the company's priority going into its next phase has less to do with adding a fourth or fifth brand than with defending the credibility each of the existing three has already earned, product by product, region by region, salon by salon, user by user. Whether Ccigmaa Lifestyle becomes the platform other homegrown Indian personal care brands are measured against will depend on whether that credibility scales as fast as its distribution has. For a company that spent its first years inside salons rather than on billboards, betting on credibility over noise is not a new strategy. It is the same one that got it here.

About Ccigmaa Lifestyle : Ccigmaa Lifestyle is an Indian personal care company building a portfolio of category-specific consumer brands, including KT Professional, KT Men and KT Kids, sold through salons, pharmacies, modern retail and e-commerce platforms across India.

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