CCPA targets online sale of explosives, 3,940 sellers delisted across seven platforms

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken regulatory action against seven online platforms over the unauthorised listing and sale of hazardous explosive substances, resulting in the delisting of 3,940 sellers and listing entries, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Monday.

According to an official release, the authority has also imposed penalties totalling Rs 30 lakh on two platforms for facilitating the sale of regulated explosives, including ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN).

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The ministry stated that the action was "aimed at strengthening consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices."

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The platforms covered under the regulatory action include IndiaMART, TradeIndia, Dial4Trade, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, ExportersIndia and Ibuychemikals.

IndiaMART accounted for the largest number of affected sellers at 3,092, followed by ExportersIndia with 421, Justdial with 206 and TradeIndia with 166 sellers.

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The CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Dial4Trade for facilitating the sale of ammonium nitrate. ExportersIndia received two separate penalties of Rs 10 lakh each for listings involving ammonium nitrate and PETN in one case, and picric acid in another.

Dial4Trade challenged the order before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which dismissed its appeal on October 9, 2026.

The commission held that the listings amounted to misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, proceedings against IndiaMART and Justdial are continuing. IndiaMART has challenged the CCPA's show-cause notices before the Delhi High Court, while Justdial's next and final hearing is scheduled for October 23.

Investigations involving TradeIndia, Sigma-Aldrich Chemicals and Ibuychemikals are also underway.

The ministry said the substances are regulated under the Explosives Act, 1884, and their lawful sale and purchase require prescribed licences.

Online platforms are expected to ensure that sellers disclose valid licences issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and verify the identity and licensed status of buyers before purchases.

The action highlights growing regulatory scrutiny of online marketplaces over the sale of restricted substances and the responsibility of digital platforms to ensure compliance with safety requirements.

The CCPA has also urged consumers to report instances of explosives being sold on online platforms through the National Consumer Helpline number 1915. (ANI)

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