CDPM, IIM Udaipur Hosts Panel Discussion on Intergenerational Mobility and Pathways out of Poverty in India

UDAIPUR, India, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre for Development Policy and Management (CDPM) at IIM Udaipur organised a panel discussion titled 'Intergenerational Mobility and Pathways out of Poverty in India' on Monday, 22 December 2025. The discussion brought together voices from academia, civil society, corporate social responsibility, and government to examine whether India's economic growth has translated into sustained upward mobility for its poorest citizens.

The panel featured Prof. Anirudh Krishna (Duke University, USA), author of The Broken Ladder; Ms. Shaheen Mistri, Founder and CEO of Teach for India; Ms. Anupam Nidhi, Group Head–CSR at Vedanta and Head–CSR at Hindustan Zinc Ltd.; and Dr. Rohit Gupta (IAS), Chairman and Managing Director, Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd. The session was moderated by Prof. Saurabh Gupta, Co-Head, CDPM.

Prof. Krishna noted that despite high growth rates, India continues to exhibit low intergenerational mobility and rising inequality. He stressed that mobility cannot be achieved by the state alone and requires a broader societal partnership involving communities, civil society, and the private sector.

Drawing on over three decades of work in low-income communities, Ms. Mistri observed that while access to schooling and basic services has improved, families remain vulnerable due to precarious livelihoods. She highlighted positive intergenerational changes but cautioned that education alone cannot lift families out of poverty without wider structural support, while also expressing concern over growing social divisions.

Ms. Nidhi reflected on the evolution of CSR in India since the Companies Act, 2013, noting a shift from short-term spending to long-term, impact-driven investments in skills, livelihoods, and community development, often in partnership with government.

Dr. Rohit Gupta emphasised the role of social security schemes, public health, and residential schooling in preventing downward mobility, while pointing to persistent challenges in delivering quality services in remote regions. Improved digital connectivity, he noted, is gradually narrowing these gaps.

The panel concluded that while India is moving in the right direction, and achieving inclusive growth will require faster progress, equitable access to opportunities, and sustained collaboration across sectors, with a focus on dignity, equity, and long-term impact.

