CEAT Specialty displays innovative OTR Tyres & launches new TYROCK BHL for Tough Terrains at EXCON 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: CEAT Specialty's participation at EXCON 2025 marks a significant moment for the brand as it showcases its advanced portfolio of tyres designed for heavy-duty construction and off-highway applications at South Asia's leading construction equipment exhibition. Held from 9 to 13 December 2025 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, the event provides a strategic platform for CEAT Specialty to highlight its focus on durability, traction, and performance across some of the most demanding operating environments.

At Hall 4 | Booth H253, CEAT Specialty presents a comprehensive range of OTR, construction, mining and industrial tyres engineered to deliver long-lasting performance, reliability and productivity on challenging and heavy-duty operations. A key highlight this year is the launch of the new TYROCK BHL, developed specifically for backhoe loaders operating in tough earth-moving and construction conditions. The tyre features bidirectional tread pattern that provides enhanced stability and better traction in both forward and reverse directions.

Alongside the new launch, the display includes TYROCK XL, designed for backhoe and wheel loaders, ROCK XL, built for mining, rock excavation and demanding port environments. The portfolio further includes PORT PRO SS for continuous port and material-handling operations, MINEMAX X3 for Construction and industrial applications and CT SUPER MX for mining operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty said, "Customer centricity and innovation remain at the core of CEAT Specialty, and EXCON 2025 provides a pivotal platform to showcase our internationally recognised OTR range. We have ambitious plans to introduce innovative products in the coming years, setting new benchmarks for performance and partnership in the Off Highway segment."

About CEAT Specialty ( https://www.ceatspecialty.com/in )

Founded in 1924 in Italy, CEAT is a leading tyre manufacturer with a strong presence in over 110 countries. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, CEAT is the flagship company of the RPG group. It produces more than 41 million high-performance tyres, catering to various segments like 2-3 Wheelers, Passenger and Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles.

CEAT is the first tyre brand in the world to receive the prestigious Deming Grand Prize from the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE), for outstanding achievement in the field of Total Quality Management. It is also the first tyre brand in the world to be awarded Lighthouse Designation by the World Economic Forum for its use of fourth industrial revolution technologies CEAT Specialty is CEAT's division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres.

About RPG Group ( www.rpggroup.com )

A US$ 5.2 billion diversified global conglomerate, RPG Group was founded in 1979 by the legendary industrialist Dr R.P. Goenka and has a lineage dating to the early 19th century. Today, its businesses span key sectors of infrastructure, tyres, IT & technology, pharmaceuticals, energy products and plantations among others, with a footprint in over 135 countries. RPG Group's prominent companies include CEAT, KEC International, Zensar Technologies, RPG Life Sciences, Raychem RPG, Harrisons Malayalam and Spencer International Hotels. The group is home to over 35,000 RPGians from 40 nationalities and is widely recognised for its high standards of corporate governance and a culture of respect for people and the environment.

