Celebrate Diwali Debt-Free: Get Up to Rs. 5 Lakh at 0% Interest for 30 Days with Stashfin

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India, October 21: Ahead of Diwali, Stashfin is giving eligible borrowers access to a personal loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, with no interest for up to 30 days on the amount they actually use. Repay within that window and the interest bill is nil. Repay early at any point after it, and Stashfin still charges no foreclosure or prepayment fee. The whole application runs on a phone. No collateral, no branch visit.

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Stashfin, which counts more than 4 crore Indians among its users, has timed the offer for the weeks when household spending peaks. Dhanteras purchases, gifts, sweets, a new appliance during the festive sales, relatives visiting for the weekend. Most families plan for these. A few costs always arrive earlier than the salary does.

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Quick Access to Funds During the Festive Season

A festive budget rarely runs to plan. A washing machine gives up a week before guests arrive. A sale on a laptop ends on the 28th, and salary lands on the 1st. In cases like these, borrowers tend to look for credit that is quick to arrange and does not tie up gold or property as security.

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Stashfin's offer works as a revolving credit line. The approved limit can go up to Rs. 5 lakh, and interest is 0% for up to 30 days on the utilised amount, subject to applicable terms. Paperwork is limited to what the digital KYC needs. Stashfin's own advice to borrowers is simple: work out the real festive budget first, use savings for what they can cover, and borrow only the gap.

About the Rs. 5 Lakh Personal Loan

A personal loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh is an unsecured financial product that borrowers can use for planned or unexpected expenses, with no restriction on end use. No assets need to be pledged as security.

Borrowers can use the funds to manage emergency expenses, household costs, family events or education needs.

Key Features of the Stashfin Personal Loan

Here are some of the key features of this zero-interest personal loan in India for up to 30 days that you should know about:

- Revolving credit limit of up to Rs. 5 lakh

- 0% interest for up to 30 days on the utilised amount

- Borrowers can withdraw only the amount they need from the sanctioned limit

- Repayment tenure from 0 to 42 months

- No collateral required; 100% digital application

- Zero foreclosure and prepayment charges

How the 0% Interest Period Works

The interest-free period is one of the key features of getting instant personal loan online. Eligible borrowers get up to 30 days from disbursal during which the utilised amount can be repaid without any interest. After the interest-free period, interest rates of 11.99% to 36% apply.

The facility is most useful for short-term needs, such as festive purchases, where the borrower expects to repay within the interest-free window and wishes to reduce borrowing costs.

Common Uses of the Credit

Whether you want to use funds for personal requirements or for business cash flow, Stashfin offers flexibility of usage for a personal loan up to Rs. 5 lakh. Here are some of the common applications of the funds:

1) Essential Expenses: Necessary household expenses like rent payments, utility bills (gas, water, and electricity), or any other costs can be conveniently managed with these funds. Your Diwali budget becomes manageable when you choose these expenses over avoidable ones.

2) Repairs and Maintenance: You can use the available funds for repairs or maintenance of your two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

3) Consumer Purchases: Buy a smartphone, laptop, home appliances, or any work-related item with funds that are sanctioned to you by the lender.

4) Family Requirements: Manage expenses for family functions, weddings, or any other expenses with the help of credit available to you.

Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required

While it does not guarantee approval when you meet the eligibility criteria, it simplifies the processing. Eligibility can vary based on the lenders, but here are the basic criteria stated by Stashfin:

- Age and Residency: The applicant should be Indian, aged between 18 years and 59 years.

- Employment: Salaried individuals are eligible to apply for the loan.

- Credit Score: Applicant’s credit score must be 730 or above (with exceptions applied).

Documents you should keep updated when applying for a personal loan on Stashfin:

- Identity proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, or Passport

- Address proof: Rent agreement, utility bills, or driving license

- Income proof: Latest salary slips or last 3 months' bank statements

Steps to Apply for a Personal Loan on Stashfin

Here are the steps to apply for an instant personal loan online on Stashfin:

- Download the Stashfin app and register with a mobile number.

- Complete the application and digital KYC with PAN, Aadhaar and a live selfie.

- The application and credit profile are assessed against Stashfin's eligibility criteria.

- On approval, the funds are disbursed directly to the borrower's bank account.

Here is a table stating a brief difference between traditional personal loans and the personal loan offered by Stashfin:

Benefits of a Stashfin Personal Loan During Diwali

Choosing an instant personal loan online by Stashfin offers multiple benefits, like:

- Offers instant loan approvals with a 24/7 AI-powered system.

- Borrowers are not required to pledge assets as collateral.

- Complete documentation can be done without any branch visits.

- Clear your dues on an early basis and pay no foreclosure fees.

Points to Consider Before Taking a Personal Loan

Here are the things you should consider checking when applying for a personal loan in India:

- Review the interest rate and all additional charges

- Choose a repayment schedule that fits their current finances

- Borrow only the amount required and avoid overborrowing

- Read all terms and conditions set by the lender

- Understand the foreclosure terms for early repayment

- Use a secure platform that protects personal and financial information

Diwali spending goes further when it is planned. For costs that arrive ahead of the salary, a personal loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh offers a way to cover them without collateral, and the 30-day interest-free period means short-term borrowing can cost nothing in interest if repaid on time.

Stashfin's offer combines a revolving limit of up to Rs. 5 lakh, 0% interest for up to 30 days on the utilised amount, flexible repayment and a paperless application. Before borrowing, individuals should check their eligibility, the applicable charges, and the repayment terms.

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