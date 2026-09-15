Celebrate Ganpati, Travel Smart With AU Credit Cards, and Enjoy Exciting Offers on Flights & Hotels

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: As India rings in the auspicious season of Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, celebration, and togetherness, AU Small Finance Bank is ensuring that the journey to festivities is as rewarding as the destination itself. The bank's exclusive suite of travel offers on its credit card platform empowers cardholders to save big with exciting discounts and offers on leading travel booking platforms, zero or low-cost EMIs, and discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, making this Ganpati 2026 the ideal time to plan that long-overdue trip. Whether you hold the metal-edition AU Zenith+ Credit Card, the premium AU Ananta Credit Card, the travel-first ixigo AU Credit Card, the lifestyle-first AU Laksya Credit Card, the savings-focused AU Tejas Credit Card, or are making your very first credit move with the AU Prathama Credit Card, there is a festive travel offer crafted just for you.

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The 10-day Ganpati festival is one of India's largest drivers of short-haul and religious travel. Pilgrim footfall surges across Ashtavinayak circuit routes in Maharashtra, Siddhivinayak and Dagdusheth. Ganpati draws visitors from across the country, and family reunions fuel demand for domestic flights and hotel bookings. Industry data shows travel intent spikes by over 35% in the August–September window, making timely, accessible travel deals more valuable than ever.

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Exclusive Travel Offers for AU Credit Cardholders

AU Small Finance Bank cardholders can redeem a curated set of travel offers across India's top booking platforms from instant discounts on flights and holiday packages, to no-cost EMI options that make premium travel affordable for every segment of customers, making every Ganpati getaway a rewarding one.

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These offers are live on the AU Small Finance Bank offers portal (offers.au.bank.in) and can be redeemed directly while booking through partner platforms. Cardholders simply need to use their Credit Card at checkout to unlock the savings no additional codes or prior registration required for most offers.

Find Your Perfect AU Credit Card for the Festive Journey

AU Small Finance Bank offers a card for every kind of traveller this Ganpati season. Here's how each card elevates your festive travel experience:

AU Zenith+ Credit Card (Metal Edition) "The crowning symbol of success"

- Luxury Brand Vouchers / Reward Points worth Rs. 5,000 as Welcome Benefit.

- Up to 2 Reward Points per Rs. 100 spends (1 RP = Rs. 1).

- 16 International & 16 Domestic Airport Lounge Access per annum (max 4 per quarter).

- Up to 16 Buy One Get One Movie / Event Tickets per annum (max 4 per quarter).

- Taj Epicure Membership on spending Rs. 12 Lakh.

- Low Forex Fee of 0.99%.

AU Ananta Credit Card "Thoughtfully crafted for elevated lifestyles, travel and dining"

- 8,000 Bonus Reward Points on activation + first transaction within 30 days.

- 5 Reward Points per Rs. 100 on shopping, dining & travel spends.

- Up to 15% instant discount at partner merchants.

- Airport Lounge Access for you and your family.

ixigo AU Credit Card "India's Most Rewarding Travel Credit Card"

- 10% Instant Discount on Flight, Bus & Hotel Bookings.

- Zero PG Charges on Train Bookings.

- Zero Forex Mark-Up Charges.

- 8 Domestic Airport, 8 Railway Lounge and 1 International Airport Lounge Access per calendar year.

- 5,000 Bonus Reward Points on completion of Rs. 75,000 spends per quarter.

AU Laksya Credit Card "Turn everyday expenses into the most rewarding experiences"

- 4,000 Reward Points or Rs. 1,000 voucher Welcome Benefit.

- 5 Reward Points on grocery, departmental store & contactless transactions.

- 8 Domestic Lounge Visits per year.

- 15% Instant Discount and movie benefits.

AU Tejas Credit Card "Maximise your savings and rewards with each spend"

- 2,000 Reward Points or Rs. 500 voucher Welcome Benefit.

- 10% Cashback on partner categories.

- 500 Bonus Reward Points on milestone spending.

AU Prathama Credit Card "Make your first move & each spend work harder for you"

- 2 Reward Points per Rs. 100 on contactless spends.

- 500 Bonus Reward Points on recurring payment/standing instruction setup.

- 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver.

Travel Now, Pay Smart — No/Low Cost EMI Options

For customers planning extended festive holidays or larger travel spends, AU Small Finance Bank also offers flexible no-cost or low-cost EMI plans bundled with instant discounts on select platforms.

Why Ganpati Season Is the Smart Time to Book

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of India's festive travel calendar. Pilgrimage routes to the eight Ashtavinayak temples in Maharashtra Morgaon, Siddhatek, Pali, Mahad, Theur, Lenyadri, Ozar, and Ranjangaon — see a dramatic uptick in bookings. Beyond religious travel, city-dwellers use the extended holiday window for Goa getaways, hill station retreats to Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, and family reunions across the country.

For digital-first customers using AU Credit Cards, this creates a prime window to extract maximum value from platform discounts, EMI benefits, and the bank's growing ecosystem of lifestyle and travel rewards.

How to Claim These Offers

AU Credit Cardholders can browse the complete offer catalogue at offers.au.bank.in. The Travel section lists all active partner deals with validity dates and eligible card variants. Customers are advised to check offer-specific terms — including minimum transaction values and applicable card tiers — before booking to ensure seamless redemption.

For international travellers planning overseas trips during the festive window, the AU SFB Multi-Currency Forex Card offer provides an additional layer of savings on currency conversion, available to both existing and new cardholders. New customers looking to apply for the Zenith+, Ananta, ixigo AU, Laksya, Tejas, or Prathama card can visit au.bank.in to explore features and apply online in minutes.

Spend, Celebrate and Manage with Ease on AU 0101

Supporting every festive purchase is the AU 0101 mobile banking app, which enables customers to conveniently track Credit Card transactions, monitor outstanding balances, check account details, convert eligible purchases into EMIs, and manage Credit Card bill payments from a single platform. Whether planning festive travel, shopping for loved ones, or managing everyday expenses, the app helps customers stay in control of their spending while enjoying a seamless digital banking experience.

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