Celebrate Navratri & Durga Puja With AU Credit Cards! Enjoy Exclusive Festive Offers on Shopping, Travel, Dining, and More

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: AU Small Finance Bank has rolled out a range of festive offers for its credit card customers this Navratri and Durga Puja. The offers bring savings at India's most-loved brands, from BookMyShow, Zomato, Swiggy and BigBasket to Reliance Digital, MakeMyTrip and Vijay Sales.

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Navratri and Durga Puja mark the start of India's biggest shopping season. Families buy new clothes, gadgets, gifts and home essentials, book travel, step out for garba nights and visit pandals with loved ones. These festive offers are designed to make every one of these moments more rewarding when customers pay with an AU Small Finance Bank credit card.

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Cardholders can save across shopping, dining, travel, entertainment and electronics this festive season, alongside offers on UPI, AU 0101 and loans.

Festive Offers at a Glance

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This festive season, AU Small Finance Bank cardholders can enjoy:

- Offers at top brands: Savings on BookMyShow, Zomato, BigBasket, Swiggy, Instamart, Blinkit, Reliance Digital and MakeMyTrip.

- Festive gifting: Offers on gift vouchers from Amazon Prime, Starbucks, Levi's, Westside, Zee5, Hamleys, AJIO and McDonald's.

- Luxury shopping: Offers across 30+ luxury brands, including Armani Exchange, Bottega Veneta, Coach, GAS, Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden, Michael Kors and Paul & Shark.

- Festive specials: Curated offers on District by Zomato, AbhiBus, Zepto, Vijay Sales and RedBus.

Upgrade to a new iPhone this Navratri

For customers planning a smartphone upgrade this festive season, AU Small Finance Bank credit cardholders can enjoy a special offer on the latest iPhone at Vijay Sales, in-store and online, during the offer period.

More reasons to celebrate on AU 0101

The celebrations extend beyond cards. Customers using UPI on the AU 0101 mobile banking app can enjoy cashback, offers on Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto, and a chance to win exciting rewards. AU 0101 users can also unlock vouchers and savings on recharges, bill payments, flight and hotel bookings.

Cardholders can also complete their credit card bill payment in a few taps on AU 0101, keeping festive spending on track and helping them avoid late fees.

Loan offers for bigger celebrations

For customers planning a bigger purchase this season, AU Small Finance Bank is offering processing fee benefits on wheels loans, gold loans, home loans and loan against property.

Business customers can enjoy offers on Delhivery, Zotok, Microsoft 365 and Zoho Books, while merchants using AU QR can win exciting rewards on their QR collections.

A Card for Every Celebration

AU Small Finance Bank offers a wide range of credit cards for different lifestyles and spending needs, from premium metal cards to a new range for cards catering to each segment of customers . New customers can apply online in minutes and start enjoying festive offers once their card is active, while existing customers can view all festive offers on the AU 0101 app.

Find Your Perfect AU Credit Card for the Festive Journey

AU Small Finance Bank offers a card for every kind of traveler this festive season. Here's how each card elevates your festive travel experience:

AU Zenith+ Credit Card (Metal Edition) "The crowning symbol of success"

- Luxury Brand Vouchers / Reward Points worth Rs. 5,000 as Welcome Benefit.

- Up to 2 Reward Points per Rs. 100 spends (1 RP = Rs. 1).

- 16 International & 16 Domestic Airport Lounge Access per annum (max 4 per quarter).

- Up to 16 Buy One Get One Movie / Event Tickets per annum (max 4 per quarter).

- Taj Epicure Membership on spending Rs. 12 Lakh.

- Low Forex Fee of 0.99%.

AU Ananta Credit Card "Thoughtfully crafted for elevated lifestyles, travel and dining"

- 8,000 Bonus Reward Points on activation + first transaction within 30 days.

- 5 Reward Points per Rs. 100 on shopping, dining & travel spends.

- Up to 15% instant discount at partner merchants.

- Complimentary Airport Lounge Access for you and your family.

ixigo AU Credit Card "India's Most Rewarding Travel Credit Card"

- 10% Instant Discount on Flight, Bus & Hotel Bookings.

- Zero PG Charges on Train Bookings.

- Zero Forex Mark-Up Charges.

- 8 Domestic Airport, 8 Railway Lounge and 1 International Airport Lounge Access per calendar year.

- 5,000 Bonus Reward Points on completion of Rs. 75,000 spends per quarter.

AU Laksya Credit Card "Turn everyday expenses into the most rewarding experiences"

- 4,000 Reward Points or Rs. 1,000 voucher Welcome Benefit.

- 5 Reward Points on grocery, departmental store & contactless transactions.

- 8 Domestic Lounge Visits per year*.

- 15% Instant Discount on online food orders and movie benefits every month.

AU Tejas Credit Card "Maximise your savings and rewards with each spend"

- 2,000 Reward Points or Rs. 500 voucher Welcome Benefit.

- 10% instant cashback on daily spend partner categories.

- 500 Bonus Reward Points on completing 5 transactions.

AU Prathama Credit Card "Make your first move & each spend work harder for you"

- 2 Reward Points per Rs. 100 on Tap & Pay spends.

- 500 Bonus Reward Points on recurring payments/standing instruction setup.

- 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver.

How to Avail the Offers

1. Shop with an eligible AU Small Finance Bank credit card at participating brands during the offer period.

2. Check offer details, eligibility and terms on the AU Small Finance Bank offers page or the AU 0101 app.

3. Discounts and benefits are applied as per each offer's terms.

Disclaimer

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers are valid for a limited period and subject to eligibility, brand terms and availability.

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