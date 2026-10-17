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Home / Business / Celebrate the Magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort &amp; Spa, Merlin Beach

Celebrate the Magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

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ANI
Updated At : 10:26 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Phuket [Thailand], October 17: Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach invites travelers to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a festive season filled with joyful moments, delicious dining and unforgettable experiences. Set along the shores of Tri-Trang Beach, the resort offers a tropical setting for families, couples and friends to come together and welcome Christmas and the New Year in Phuket.

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From festive family activities to spectacular holiday dining, guests can discover a variety of seasonal experiences designed to make every moment special. Children can enjoy cookie decorating, meet Santa Claus at the enchanting Santa Village, and take part in engaging activities throughout their stay, while the resort's festive atmosphere brings holiday cheer to guests of all ages.

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Dining takes center stage with special Christmas and New Year buffet experiences at Beach Grill and Merchant Kitchen. Guests can look forward to an enticing selection of international favorites, premium roasted meats, fresh seafood, live cooking stations and indulgent festive desserts. Whether gathering for a joyful Christmas dinner or celebrating the final evening of the year, each dining experience offers an opportunity to share delicious food and meaningful moments with loved ones.

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As the year draws to a close, the resort invites guests to welcome the New Year with a celebratory gala dinner, live music and entertainment, followed by a countdown to midnight and fireworks illuminating the Phuket sky.

Combining tropical surroundings, family-friendly experiences and festive dining, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach offers a memorable destination for celebrating the holiday season. Guests are invited to explore the festive program and plan their holiday escape by the Andaman Sea.

For more information and festive experiences, visit:

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hktmb-phuket-marriott-resort-and-spa-merlin-beach/experiences/seasonal-events/

About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is located on Tri-Trang Beach, near Patong, Phuket. The resort features a range of accommodations, dining venues, recreational facilities and family-friendly experiences, offering guests an opportunity to discover the natural beauty and vibrant attractions of Phuket.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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