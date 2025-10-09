DT
Home / Business / Celebrate the Season with Healthy Gifting: Avocados Take Centre Stage

ANI
Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: This festive season, celebrate joy, health, and togetherness with a thoughtful gifting idea -- avocados. As homes fill with the spirit of celebration, embrace a new, mindful way of gifting by sharing the goodness of avocados.

The Gift of Health and Happiness

In an era where thoughtful and conscious gifting is becoming a new tradition, people are choosing "The Gift of Goodness" gifting avocados to their loved ones. Known for their creamy texture, distinctive flavour, and rich nutritional profile, avocados are a symbol of health, taste, and care -- making them an ideal festive gift for family, friends, and colleagues.

From luxury fruit hampers and DIY recipe baskets to simple, heartfelt gestures, include avocados in your festive gifting this year making celebrations not only indulgent but also wholesome and meaningful.

A Celebration of Taste and Tradition

"Festive Gifting with Avocados" celebrates the versatility of this unique fruit from gourmet dishes and festive desserts to nourishing skincare rituals inspired by its natural goodness. By encouraging consumers to include avocados in their festive gifting, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) aims to promote a lifestyle that beautifully blends health with indulgence.

This festive season, let your gifts go beyond the ordinary share a gesture that is nourishing, thoughtful, and truly timeless

About the World Avocado Organisation:

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public. To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

