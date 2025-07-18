Celebrating 17 Years of IIBM: A Journey of Learning, Growth, and 80,000+ Career Successes

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18: The IIBM Institute of Business Management proudly marks its 17th anniversary, celebrating nearly two decades of empowering working professionals with flexible, future-ready education. With a milestone of transforming over 80,000 careers globally, IIBM continues to redefine online executive learning for the modern workforce.

Since its inception, IIBM has remained committed to bridging the gap between industry needs and academic excellence. Offering programs like MBA, Executive MBA, PGDM, and Doctorate Courses, the institute has grown into one of India's most trusted names in online education.

Vikas Maheshwari, CEO of IIBM Institute Said - "Our journey from one student to thousands proves that when passion meets opportunity, transformation follows. 17 years strong--and we're just getting started.."

With learners from 90+ countries, including strong representation across India, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, IIBM has established itself as a global platform for executive learning and career advancement. In 2025, the institute made major strides in digital learning innovation, most notably with the launch of AI-powered learning modules designed to personalize the educational journey and enhance learner outcomes.

Dr. Vidhi Maheshwari, , International Academic Head of the IIBM Institute Said -" Looking back on these 17 years, it's not just the numbers I remember--it's the stories, the gratitude, and the belief that we've built something that truly matters."

Over 17 years, IIBM Institute has transformed 80,000+ careers globally. 92% of learners reported promotions, salary hikes, or job shifts, while 85% credited the flexible, self-paced model. A 70% rise in international success stories reflects growing global trust. In 2025, IIBM launched AI-powered learning and free micro-courses, expanded ties with Swiss and European universities, and enhanced career services like mentorship and job support--reinforcing its mission of delivering accessible, high-impact education worldwide.

Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag, Academic Dean Said - "We're not here just to educate--we're here to elevate, "Seventeen years in, our mission grows stronger: to make quality education borderless, purposeful, and lifelong."

About IIBM Institute:

The IIBM Institute of Business Management is a premier online education provider offering industry-aligned MBA, PGDM, and Doctorate programs, in partnership with top global institutions. Known for its accessibility, affordability, and academic excellence, IIBM empowers working professionals across India and more than 60 countries.

Visit: www.iibmindia.in

Email : administration@iibmindia.in

Contact no. : +91 93191 23456

