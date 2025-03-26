Celebrating a Decade of Educational Excellence: Tata ClassEdge Classroom Championship Marks Its 10th Milestone

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: The prestigious Tata ClassEdge Classroom Championship (CCC) concluded its landmark tenth edition on March 5th, 2025, with a grand celebration at the iconic Bombay House, honouring educators who have masterfully integrated technology with activity-based learning in classrooms across India. This annual national-level competition, a flagship initiative by Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), brings together India's finest educators in a celebration of pedagogical innovation that embodies the Tata Group's 150-year legacy of excellence, integrity, and nation-building through education.

"For a decade, the ClassEdge Classroom Championship has been a testament to our unwavering commitment to educational excellence. It represents not just a competition, but a movement that has touched the lives of nearly 19,000 educators and 3400 schools across India," said K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director of Tata Industries Limited and Chairman of TCE, during the award ceremony.

The championship saw outstanding performances from educators across the nation, with Ms. Pavithra R. from SBOA School & Junior College, Chennai, and Ms. Neeraj Anand from Ahlcon Public School, Delhi, clinching the top honours in their respective categories. Ms. Disha Kapoor from St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School, Delhi and Ms. Neha Sharma from Sindhi High School, Bengaluru claimed second place, while Ms. Harsha Chandwani from Sagar Public School, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, received the special award. Besides the top awardees, over 110 teachers who showed exceptional performance at various levels of the competition were recognised and rewarded. Their innovative teaching methodologies exemplified how digital tools can transform traditional classrooms into vibrant learning environments that nurture curiosity and critical thinking.

A Legacy of Educational innovation

Since its inception in 2011, Tata ClassEdge has revolutionized the educational landscape in India, serving as a digital companion to over 1.25 lakh teachers and 1.5 million students. The company's suite of solutions-including ClassEdge Platinum, ClassEdge Prime, Crystal Learning Management System, Early Edge for KG education, and ThinkEdge labs - represent the pinnacle of educational technology, meticulously crafted to honour the Tata philosophy of creating solutions that elevate humanity.

"The Tata name has always stood for excellence with purpose," noted Tarun Bhojwani, CEO of Tata ClassEdge. "Every innovation we introduce is designed not just to digitize education, but to transform it-making learning more engaging, inclusive, and aligned with the vision of New India as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020."

Building the Education Ecosystem of Tomorrow

Tata ClassEdge's holistic approach extends beyond classroom technology. Through initiatives like the Principal Leadership Program (PLP) and Teacher Empowerment Program (TEP), the company nurtures educational leadership that can navigate the complex challenges of 21st-century education.

The ClassEdge Classroom Championship exemplifies this philosophy, serving as both a recognition platform and a nationwide community of practice where innovative teaching methodologies are shared, refined, and elevated. The competition promotes effective digital pedagogy to enhance teaching-learning practices besides creating engaging, interactive learning experiences for students.

Looking Ahead: The Next Decade of Excellence

As Tata ClassEdge looks to the future, it remains committed to its founding vision-leveraging technology to create meaningful educational experiences that prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

The next edition of the ClassEdge Classroom Championship promises expanded participation, deeper engagement with emerging educational technologies including artificial intelligence, and continued celebration of the teaching excellence that has been the cornerstone of India's educational heritage.

Born from the vision and values of the Tata Group, Tata ClassEdge has been transforming Indian education since 2011 with its comprehensive academic digital solutions. Drawing on 25 years of international e-learning expertise, TCE's innovations in pedagogy, technology, and content have touched the lives of students and teachers across CBSE, ICSE and various State board schools across the country. Supported by a robust network of service experts across the nation, Tata ClassEdge ensures seamless adoption of its solutions, making the transition to digital teaching effortless for schools. Through its ClassEdge Academy, the company conducts Principal Leadership Programs and Teacher Empowerment Programs that elevate educational leadership and teaching excellence across India.

For more information about how Tata ClassEdge is reimagining the future of education in India, visit www.tataclassedge.com or contact 022-61227000.

