MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Parents' Day is an opportunity to honour parents who have been pillars of love, guidance and sacrifice that define parenthood in Indian culture. It is a day to honour the nurturing spirit that shapes homes and lives. Celebrating that spirit, Godrej Industries Group (GIG), through its brand agnostic lifestyle platform Godrej L'Affaire, launches '#BeAPetParent' — a campaign that shines a light on heartfelt stories of the quiet joys of being a pet parent. Through the campaign, pet parents at Godrej Industries Group draw viewers into introspection that mirrors the emotional highs of raising a child; only this time, it is through the lens of a furry companion.

Link to the film: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMk177fv7u5/?igsh=MWllM2JkaGFneWh4MA==

The film follows genuine pet parent experiences and testimonies as they reflect on the quiet, beautiful chaos of being a pet parent. From cleaning up midnight messes to celebrating small wins like a pet responding to their name, the storytelling captures the unsaid gestures that define parenthood. There is humour in the honesty, as one parent recalls, "When he was young, I thought he was constantly hungry… I ended up overfeeding him!" reminding the pet parents that parenting is not perfect, it is a journey of trial, love, and learning on the go. Whether it is the joy of seeing a pet take on its owner's last name or the comfort of having the pet by it's owner's side during life's biggest moments, the film evokes a familiar warmth. Just like traditional parents, pet parents feel the same pride, responsibility, and emotional bond; where family is not defined by species, but by love shared, mistakes embraced, and milestones celebrated together.

Commenting on the campaign, Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries Group, said, "At Godrej L'Affaire, we have always believed that storytelling should reflect the world in all its depth and diversity. We tried to move beyond the conventional narratives of Parents' Day and spotlight the equally meaningful bond shared by pet parents - because sometimes, the truest forms of family are found in the most unexpected places."

This campaign is driven by Godrej L'Affaire in collaboration with Godrej Ninja—a pet care brand from Godrej Pet Care offering scientifically formulated dog food designed to enhance gut health and immunity.

Chirag Aga, Head of Marketing, Godrej Pet Care, added, "Being a pet parent is one of life's most rewarding experiences. Just like any parent we also seek the best for our furry companions. At Godrej Pet Care, we bring this belief to life through scientifically backed, high-quality nutrition that ensures our pets lead healthy, happy lives. This campaign echoes that sentiment, reminding us that for many animals, your care, your love, and your home could be their whole world."

About Godrej L'Affaire

Godrej L'Affaire was founded to celebrate the goodness of life every day, and to help India live better. It is a unifier that bonds consumers, content creators, leading brands, and the world of Godrej effortlessly. And together, it redefines the future of lifestyle, beauty, travel, wellness, fashion, and food. Each piece engaging, every theme contextual, every take unique, the platform connects the roots of India to modern living flawlessly. 'Conversations. Communities. Collaboration.' A simple mantra that makes Godrej L'affaire unique, entertaining, and resourceful. Where people from all walks of life, diverse backgrounds, and different regions share the latest trends through interactive, entertaining, and inspiring interviews, features and portraits, discoveries, trends, stories, and performances. And take away ways to make the most of their lives. With Godrej L'affaire by your side, you will always be in the know of the ever-evolving landscape of lifestyle. Come, hop in to live it up.

Godrej L'affaire Social Media handles : Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

About Godrej Pet Care

Godrej Pet Care (GPC) is a subsidiary company of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL). With a strong foundation in scientific research, innovation, and sustainability, GPC aims to revolutionize the pet food industry in India. Backed by GCPL's expertise in marketing, distribution, and brand trust, along with a strategic collaboration with Godrej Agrovet— One of India's leading players in the animal feed market, ensures high quality, science-backed pet food solutions.

About Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company, driven by the purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy of over 125 years, built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.4 billion consumers globally. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia. We believe that we are only as good as what we do next. So, we strive to continuously improve how we do business, and how we live in the world, shaping a more sustainable and responsible future by placing our planet and people alongside profit. Through Godrej Good & Green, we are helping create a more inclusive and greener planet, in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, and the needs of local communities. At the Godrej DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Lab, we work on empowering inclusion, help build DEI ecosystems across corporate India and aim to bring ideas and innovation related to DEI to the mainstream.

www.godrejcp.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739965/Godrej_L_Affaire_Godrej_Ninja_Launch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369373/5005206/Godrej_L_Affaire_Logo.jpg

