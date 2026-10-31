Celebrating Excellence in Early Education: Sunbeam World School, Varanasi, Named Among India’s Top 100 Preschools

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: It is indeed a proud moment for Sunbeam World School, Varanasi, being selected as one of the Top 100 Preschools in India and having received the Edu Expo Global School Excellence Awards 2026. The awards took place on 22-23 September 2026 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. The award signifies the excellence of the school in growth, leadership, innovation and institutional impact. It is a testament to its dedication to giving young learners a strong and confident foundation for their future education.

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The award brings the school alongside the prestigious names in early childhood education in the nation. It is a testimony to its consistent success, progressive outlook and the confidence shown by the families in Varanasi and elsewhere in trusting the school. In the case of the school, this award is not just a prize but also a testament to the hard work of its educators, leadership, parents and children.

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Growing Young Minds

In Sunbeam World School, Varanasi, the early years are considered the most crucial foundation stage of the life of the children. The school is of the opinion that the early years are what make up the curiosity, character, and confidence of a child for the rest of his/her life. It is with this belief in mind that the school creates a nurturing, stimulating and safe environment in which young children can learn to explore, question, express themselves, and gain knowledge through experience.

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The school sticks to the principle of creating student-oriented learning environments in which children learn through carefully thought-out classrooms and experiences which contribute to the development of their social, emotional, creative and intellectual abilities.

What the Recognition Reflects

The recognition for growth recognises how far the school has come and how reputable it has become for early learning. The recognition for leadership recognises the vision and dedication of its administration in establishing a good institution that puts children first. The recognition for innovation recognises how innovative the school is when it comes to its teaching methods. The recognition for institutional influence recognises how much of an effect the school has had on the education world.

Areas of Recognition

- Growth

- Leadership

- Innovation

- Institutional Influence

Approach to Early Education at Sunbeam World School, Varanasi

- Learning through play: children explore ideas through activities, stories, music and creative play that make learning joyful and natural.

- Child-centred teaching: each child’s pace, interests and strengths guide how the school plans its lessons and classroom experiences.

- Strong foundations: early literacy, numeracy and communication skills are built alongside curiosity and problem-solving.

- Social and emotional growth: children learn empathy, teamwork, confidence and independence in a caring environment.

- Partnership with parents: the school works closely with families so that learning and care continue seamlessly between home and school.

In Her Words

Speaking on the recognition, Dr Alisha Madhok Walia said:

“We are honoured to be recognised among the Top 100 Preschools in India. This achievement belongs to our teachers, our parents and our young learners, who inspire us every day. Sunbeam World School, Varanasi will continue to grow young minds and inspire brighter futures.”

- Dr Alisha Madhok Walia, The Founder & CEO, Sunbeam World School

Looking Ahead

For the future, the institution of Sunbeam World School Varanasi is determined to increase the bar for early childhood education. It will always ensure that it provides quality education to every child who enters its premises to help him or her become an able and compassionate adult.

About Sunbeam World School

Sunbeam World School, situated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, believes in providing quality education through progressive methods of teaching and holistic development. Right from the beginning, the institution strives to make its students confident, capable and responsible individuals by providing them with an environment that helps them develop academically, innovatively, leads them and exposes them to the world beyond. The institution follows the philosophy of grooming young minds and making their future bright.

About the Awards

Edu Expo Global School Excellence Awards 2026 took place from 22–23 September 2026 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. These awards are given to schools that excel in certain aspects, like growth, leadership, innovation, and influence. Sunbeam World School, Varanasi, was one of the schools awarded at this event and made it to the list of Top 100 Preschools of India.

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