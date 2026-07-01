Celebrating Excellence in Healthcare: 4th Edition of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2026

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New Delhi [India], July 1: Doctors' Day is a tribute to the unwavering commitment, compassion and selfless service of the medical fraternity, whose relentless efforts continue to save lives and strengthen the nation's healthcare ecosystem. Celebrated every year on July 1 in honour of the legendary physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, the occasion recognises doctors not only for their clinical excellence but also for their invaluable contribution towards building a healthier society. As healthcare continues to evolve through innovation, research and technology, the role of dedicated doctors has become more significant than ever.

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Recognising this extraordinary contribution, Nandish Communication, one of India's leading PR & Research agencies, has consistently worked towards celebrating healthcare excellence by honouring distinguished medical professionals, researchers, healthcare institutions and visionary business leaders across multiple national platforms. Founded by Rahul Mehta, Nandish Communication has earned recognition for creating credible research-driven initiatives that acknowledge excellence across healthcare, education, business and innovation. Through its unique blend of strategic communications, research and recognition platforms, the organisation continues to bring inspiring success stories to the forefront.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Mehta, Founder, Nandish Communication, said, "Doctors are the true nation builders who dedicate their lives to serving humanity with compassion, knowledge and integrity. Through the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards, our endeavour is to recognise and celebrate these remarkable healthcare professionals whose dedication continues to transform countless lives. We believe that acknowledging excellence inspires the entire medical fraternity to continue raising the standards of healthcare in India."

This year marks the 4th Edition of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards, one of Nandish Communication's flagship healthcare initiatives dedicated to recognising outstanding doctors, specialists and healthcare innovators from across India. Over the years, the awards have become a respected platform celebrating excellence across diverse medical specialties, acknowledging those who have made significant contributions through patient care, clinical innovation, research, education and community service. The 2026 edition honours an exceptional group of healthcare professionals whose commitment to advancing medicine continues to inspire the nation.

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Awardees - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2026

- Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Outstanding Contribution in Pediatrics & Neonatology

- Dr. Sandeep Talwar - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine & Women's Health

- Dr. Nischal N. Hegde - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

- Dr. Pooja Babbar - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology & Precision Oncology

- Dr. Abhijeet Singh - Service Excellence in Respiratory Medicine & Critical Care

- Dr. Rajinder Thaploo - Service Excellence in Preventive & Interventional Cardiology

- Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

- Dr. Santosh Shetty - Service Excellence in Joint Preservation & Robotic Joint Replacement

- Dr. Shaishav Shah - Service Excellence in Advanced Endoscopic Spine Surgery

- Dr. Rahul Singhal - Service Excellence in Cardiac Electrophysiology

- Dr. Anil Thakwani - Service Excellence in Radiation Oncology

- Dr. Chirag Tandon - Service Excellence in Internal Medicine

- Dr. Akhil Rustagi - Service Excellence in Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS)

- Dr. Pushkar Chawla - Service Excellence in Orthopaedics & Joint Care

- Dr. Saifa M. Lateef - Service Excellence in Emergency Medicine

- Dr. Roopakshi Pathania - Service Excellence in Advanced Neurological Care

- Dr. Karma Raj Singh - Service Excellence in Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgery

- Dr. Shyam Sundar Reddy Parupati - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

- Dr. Arjun Dang - Visionary Leader in Clinical Trial Diagnostics

- Dr. Lepakshi Kuruba - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology

- Dr. Aman Khera - Service Excellence in Elder Care

- Dr. Vikram Sharma - Service Excellence in Neurosciences

- Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology

- Dr. Akanksha Chikhlikar - Service Excellence in Breast Diseases, Breast Cancer Awareness & Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

- Dr. Vidya Sagar - Service Excellence in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

- Dr. Pavan Yadav - Service Excellence in Pulmonology & Lung Transplantation

- Dr. Satya Sudhish Nimmagadda - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

- Dr. Anjali Nagpal - Service Excellence in Psychiatry & Mental Wellness

- Dr. Vaibhav J. Bhastana - Service Excellence in Interventional & Structural Cardiology

- Dr. Manish Mahajan - Service Excellence in Kidney Care & Nephrology

- Dr. Karun Jain - Service Excellence in Regenerative Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine

- Dr. Bharath Raj - Service Excellence in Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Management

- Dr. Amjad Ali - Service Excellence in Cardiac Care

- Dr. Yadwinder Singh Grewal - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement & Orthopaedics

- Dr. Deo Kumar Jha - Service Excellence in Pediatric Pulmonology, Bronchoscopy, Sleep Medicine & Pediatric Intensive Care

- Dr. Srinivasa Tejaswini Adada - Service Excellence in Comprehensive Cancer Care, AI Innovation & Oncology Research

- Dr. Naveen Chettupalli - Service Excellence in Neonatal & Pediatric Care

- Dr. Sachin Manocha - Service Excellence in Spine Surgery & Orthopaedics

- Dr. Jyoti C. Bhasin - Service Excellence in Aesthetic, Functional & Implant Dentistry

- Dr. L. N. Raju - Service Excellence in Advanced Urology & Kidney Transplantation

- Dr. Jyotsna Bajaj - Service Excellence in Fertility & Reproductive Medicine

- Dr. Sridatta G. Pawar - Outstanding Service in Renal Healthcare

- Dr. Pradyumna R - Service Excellence in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Surgery

- Dr. Bharat A. Vaswani - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology & Hematology

- Dr. C. M. Parameshwara - Service Excellence in Colorectal Surgery

- Dr. (Prof.) Vinit Banga - Service Excellence in Interventional Neurology

- Dr. Abhinav Jain - Service Excellence in Urology

- Dr. Abhinav Shekhar - Service Excellence in Surgical Oncology

- Dr. Sivacharan P. V. - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology & Haemato-oncology

- Dr. Anil Kumar T - Service Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncology & Robotic Surgery

- Dr. S. S. Murthy - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

- Dr. Gurbeer Singh Gill - Service Excellence in Advanced Cardiac Care

- Dr. Manu Singh Walia - Service Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine

- Dr. Megha Tomar - Service Excellence in Preventive Healthcare & Health Innovation

- Guneet Bhatia - Outstanding Contribution to Healthcare Innovation & Digital Transformation

- Dr. Madan Mohan Reddy - Service Excellence in Knee & Hip Replacement Surgery

- Dr. Dipesh Sorathiya - Service Excellence in Advanced Fertility Care

- Dr. Simrandeep Kaur - Service Excellence in Fertility & Reproductive Health

- Dr. Shalini Jain - Service Excellence in Reproductive Medicine & Fertility

Acknowledging Our Valued Partners

The successful organisation of the 4th Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards has been made possible with the valuable support of its esteemed partners, who share a common vision of promoting quality healthcare and recognising excellence within the medical fraternity.

CRL Diagnostics, founded by Mr. Ravi Tomar, has emerged as one of India's trusted diagnostic healthcare providers with a strong commitment to accuracy, innovation, affordability, and patient-centric services. Through advanced diagnostic technologies, quality-driven processes, and an unwavering focus on preventive healthcare, CRL Diagnostics continues to play a significant role in strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem. Nandish Communication extends its heartfelt gratitude to CRL Diagnostics for partnering in this prestigious initiative and supporting the recognition of India's outstanding healthcare professionals.

The event is also proudly supported by My Checkup, founded by Dr. Megha Tomar, a rapidly growing preventive healthcare platform dedicated to making health check-ups more accessible, convenient, and technology-driven. With a mission to encourage preventive healthcare and early disease detection, My Checkup is helping individuals take proactive control of their health through innovative digital solutions and comprehensive health screening services. Their support reflects a shared commitment towards creating a healthier and more aware India.

Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring the Future

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2026 stand as a tribute to the extraordinary dedication, innovation, and compassion demonstrated by India's medical fraternity. Every awardee represents excellence in their respective field and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of healthcare professionals. Their unwavering commitment to patient care, medical research, education, technological advancement, and community service continues to strengthen India's healthcare landscape.

As Nandish Communication celebrates the fourth successful edition of this prestigious initiative, it reaffirms its commitment to recognising individuals and institutions that are creating a lasting impact across healthcare and society. Inspired by the vision and values of Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, the awards will continue to honour excellence, encourage innovation, and celebrate those who dedicate their lives to improving the health and well-being of millions.

Nandish Communication extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients and expresses sincere gratitude to its partners, healthcare leaders, and supporters for making the 4th Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards a grand success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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