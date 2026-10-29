Celebrating Life & Divinity with Mohanji: Over 500 Gather in London to Celebrate Unity, Culture and Shared Humanity

London, 29 October 2026 : Over 500 people from diverse communities, cultures and faiths came together at the Sattavis Patidar Centre in Wembley, London, on Sunday, 25 October 2026, for Celebrating Life & Divinity with Mohanji, a special gathering celebrating unity in diversity, cultural heritage, compassion and the shared values that connect humanity.

Organised by Mohanji Foundation UK, the event brought together faith leaders, community representatives, dignitaries, families, performers and spiritual seekers for a day of meditation, vibrant cultural performances, inspiring spiritual discussions and meaningful connections.

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At the heart of the celebration was a powerful message: Our diversity is our richness, and our shared humanity is our strength.

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The gathering demonstrated how communities can come together, honouring and preserving their individual cultures, faiths and traditions, while building bridges of mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.

The event was graced by the presence of Mohanji, Founder of Mohanji Foundation, a globally respected humanitarian and spiritual teacher whose teachings promote conscious living, compassion, acceptance and selfless service. His vision of a world united beyond boundaries of religion, culture and nationality formed the very essence of the gathering.

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The occasion was further honoured by the presence of the Mayor of Harrow, Councillor Yogesh Teli, and the Mayoress, alongside distinguished guests Trupti Patel, President of the Hindu Forum and many more.

Appreciating the significance of the gathering, the Mayor of Harrow remarked:

"The theme of bringing communities together and unity of all is what we need in the world today."

His words captured the essence of the occasion, reinforcing the importance of creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect, celebrate their heritage and build relationships founded on mutual respect and understanding.

Representatives from numerous community and faith organisations attended, including Jalaram Temple, Navnat Vanik Association, Swaminarayan Temple, London Shree Guruvayurappan Temple, Shree Jagannatha Temple Team, Rajasthan Association, Saiguru London and Swami Ramsurat Kumar Trust, among others.

As part of the celebration, Subhasree Thottungal, Chairperson of Mohanji Foundation UK, invited Mohanji, the Mayor of Harrow and distinguished community and faith leaders onto the stage for a special felicitation ceremony. The occasion was an expression of gratitude and respect, acknowledging their presence, contributions and commitment to strengthening communities.

The ceremony also reflected the Foundation's vision of bringing people together beyond boundaries of faith, culture and background, recognising the important role that community leaders play in preserving traditions, fostering mutual understanding and promoting harmony in society.

It was a meaningful moment of togetherness, with spiritual, civic and community representatives sharing one platform in a spirit of unity, respect and shared purpose.

A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Community Spirit

The afternoon programme featured colourful cultural performances showcasing the richness of India's diverse artistic traditions.

Mayura Dance School from Exeter presented a graceful traditional dance from Kerala, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage. This was followed by an energetic Chenda performance by Navadhara School of Music and LGST, bringing the powerful rhythms of Kerala's traditional percussion to the stage.

Labangalata Dance Group captivated the audience with a vibrant tribal dance performance, celebrating the beauty of folk traditions through music, movement and colourful choreography.

Each performance offered a glimpse into the unique cultural heritage and traditions of different communities. Together, they created a joyful celebration of diversity, allowing the audience to appreciate the beauty of individual traditions while experiencing the spirit of togetherness.

Mohanji and Devi Mohan joined the audience in appreciating the performances, reflecting the inclusive and joyful atmosphere of the occasion.

More than cultural entertainment, these performances highlighted an important message: preserving our cultural identities and traditions need not separate us. Instead, sharing and celebrating them can bring us closer together.

Mohanji's Message: Recognising Our Uniqueness and Living with Purpose

A central highlight of the event was an inspiring satsang, an interactive spiritual discourse, with Mohanji, whose teachings emphasise self-awareness, compassion, non-violence, acceptance and selfless service.

Addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing world, Mohanji spoke about the importance of cultivating inner stability, recognising our true nature and living with greater awareness and responsibility.

He encouraged the audience to look beyond the external identities that often separate people, whether religion, nationality, social status or cultural background, and recognise the uniqueness and value of every individual.

"Our uniqueness is our contribution to the world while we exist," Mohanji said.

His message resonated strongly with the spirit of the gathering. Unity does not require everyone to think alike, follow the same faith or share the same traditions. True unity arises when we respect differences while recognising the deeper connection that binds us all.

Mohanji also offered a thought-provoking reflection on the preciousness of human life. Describing a lifetime in terms of approximately 30,000 to 35,000 days, he invited everyone to consider how consciously they use their limited time on Earth.

How much of our time is spent on what truly matters? What are we contributing to the world around us? And what remains when our positions, possessions and external identities are no longer part of our lives?

He encouraged people to move beyond temporary achievements and material attachments, focusing instead on what truly adds value to their lives and to society.

Mohanji also spoke about the relationship between energy, matter and consciousness, encouraging deeper reflection on the nature of human existence.

His message was particularly relevant to younger generations, highlighting the importance of developing self-awareness, inner strength and clarity amid the growing distractions and pressures of modern life.

Life is precious, time is limited, and every individual has the opportunity to make a meaningful difference through conscious choices, kindness and service.

One World, One Family: Building Bridges Across Communities

The event strongly reflected the universal principle of "One World, One Family", which lies at the heart of Mohanji's teachings and humanitarian work.

Mohanji acknowledged the presence of representatives from different faiths and communities, emphasising that every individual should be free to follow their chosen spiritual or religious path while maintaining respect for others.

He recalled an earlier interfaith gathering attended by representatives of around 30 different faiths, highlighting the possibility of genuine harmony when people connect beyond their external differences.

This vision of unity is especially significant in today's world, where cultural differences, social divisions and intolerance can create barriers between communities.

The London gathering offered a positive example of how shared experiences, cultural exchange and spiritual understanding can help strengthen community relationships and encourage greater social cohesion.

Rather than diminishing individual identities, such gatherings celebrate the contributions of every community, recognising that each tradition adds something valuable to wider society.

The spirit of the event reflected a simple yet profound understanding: we can remain deeply connected to our own faith, culture and traditions while embracing and respecting those of others.

By creating spaces where communities can meet, interact and celebrate together, such initiatives contribute towards building a society rooted in acceptance, mutual appreciation and shared responsibility.

Meditation, Inner Alignment and Spiritual Wellbeing

The day began with a special morning programme led by Devi Mohan, who guided participants through a meditation process focused on the higher meridians, offering an opportunity to turn inward and experience inner stillness.

This was followed by a Shakti alignment process, incorporating conscious movement and energy-based techniques intended to support the alignment of the chakras and promote inner balance.

A felicitation ceremony recognised the generous contributions of sponsors whose support helped make the event possible.

Mohanji subsequently offered Shaktipat, a spiritual blessing, accompanied by the sacred chanting of Shiva Kavacham, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Adding to the warmth and hospitality of the occasion was the scrumptious Indian vegetarian food lovingly prepared and served by Chilika Restaurant. The delicious lunch and dinner were thoroughly enjoyed by the guests, bringing people together over shared meals and adding another wonderful dimension to the day's celebration of culture, community and togetherness.

Mohanji Foundation UK extends its sincere appreciation to Chilika Restaurant for their hospitality and contribution towards making the event a memorable experience for everyone.

Mohanji Centres of Benevolence: Creating Spaces for Harmony and Service

The gathering also highlighted the wider humanitarian and community initiatives of Mohanji Foundation.

Christopher Greenwood, Trustee of Mohanji Foundation UK and member of the Mohanji Global Council, introduced the vision of Mohanji Centres of Benevolence, a growing network of centres dedicated to conscious living, spiritual wellbeing, compassion and selfless service.

These centres offer welcoming spaces where people from all backgrounds can reconnect with nature, explore inner awareness and participate in activities that promote wellbeing, kindness and community engagement.

Their vision reflects Mohanji's Raja Yoga teachings, which emphasise self-mastery, responsibility, conscious living and adding value to the world through one's actions.

Through spiritual programmes, community outreach, charitable initiatives and service to people, animals and the environment, the Foundation seeks to translate these universal values into meaningful action.

The centres also encourage a lifestyle rooted in respect for all forms of life, environmental responsibility, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

In a world increasingly shaped by stress, competition and division, such spaces provide opportunities for individuals and communities to reconnect with deeper values and contribute positively to society.

A Shared Commitment to Unity, Respect and Compassion

The success of Celebrating Life & Divinity with Mohanji was made possible through the dedication of volunteers, organisers, performers, sponsors, community leaders and supporters.

Mohanji Foundation UK extends its sincere gratitude to the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrow, distinguished guests, representatives of faith and community organisations, and everyone who contributed to making the occasion meaningful.

With over 500 people coming together across faiths, cultures and communities, the event was more than a spiritual and cultural gathering. It was a living expression of unity in diversity, demonstrating that while our traditions, beliefs and identities may differ, our fundamental human values remain the same.

As the Mayor of Harrow aptly observed, bringing communities together in unity is precisely what the world needs today.

Through Mohanji's message of acceptance, compassion, self-awareness and selfless service, the event reinforced a powerful vision for society: a world where differences are respected, cultures are preserved, communities are connected, and every individual is encouraged to contribute towards the greater good.

The celebration concluded with a renewed sense of connection and a collective aspiration to carry these values into everyday life, strengthening communities and creating a more harmonious and compassionate society.

One World. One Family. One Humanity.

About Mohanji

Mohanji is a globally recognised humanitarian and spiritual teacher whose teachings focus on conscious living, selfless service, non-violence, unconditional love and inner freedom.

His philosophy encourages individuals to live authentically, accept others without judgement and contribute positively to society.

Through Mohanji Foundation and its associated humanitarian initiatives, his work inspires people across the world to practise compassion, respect all forms of life and serve beyond barriers of nationality, religion, culture or social status.

About Mohanji Foundation UK

Mohanji Foundation UK is part of a global network dedicated to promoting conscious living, spiritual wellbeing, compassion and selfless service.

Through meditation programmes, community engagement, cultural initiatives, retreats and humanitarian activities, the Foundation works to bring people together and encourage a more inclusive, harmonious and compassionate society.

Its activities include the Mohanji Centre of Benevolence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which provides a space for spiritual practices, retreats, community engagement, nature connection and service-oriented initiatives.

Upcoming Event

There will be another opportunity to meet Mohanji in London on 1 November 2026, at a limited-capacity event connected with HOFAC, with Christopher Greenwood also contributing to the programme.

For further details and registration:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/mohanjifoundationuk/2492111

Media Enquiries

Mohanji Foundation UK Email: UK@mohanji.org Website: www.mohanji.org

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