NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 13: The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) hosted the prestigious TAAI WoW Awards 2025 (Women of Wonder) at The Ashok, New Delhi, celebrating International Women's Day. At this esteemed occasion, Manju Sharma, Managing Director, Jaypee Hotels and Resorts, was honoured with the Scroll of Honour for her exemplary leadership and contributions to the hospitality sector.

The event marked a milestone in the 75-year journey of TAAI, recognizing the outstanding contributions of accomplished women across India. The ceremony brought together distinguished personalities and industry leaders to celebrate and acknowledge women who have made remarkable achievements in their respective fields.

Advertisement

Expressing her gratitude, Manju Sharma said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from TAAI. This award is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the dedication and perseverance of women in hospitality and beyond. It reminds us that with passion and commitment, we can create a lasting impact and inspire future generations. I wholeheartedly dedicate this award to my incredible team at Jaypee Hotels. Their unwavering hard work and dedication have been instrumental in this achievement, and I am truly grateful for their efforts."

The TAAI WoW Awards 2025 highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping industries and driving progress, making it a significant event in the legacy of TAAI.

Advertisement

Jaypee Hotels Ltd. is the hospitality vertical of Jaypee Associates Limited, renowned for its luxury and world-class hospitality. As a leading chain of 5-star hotels and resorts in North India, Jaypee Hotels & Resorts operates five premium properties strategically located in New Delhi (two properties), Greater Noida, Agra, and Mussoorie.

Blending traditional Indian hospitality with contemporary luxury, Jaypee Hotels is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences for corporate travelers, expats, business professionals, and leisure seekers. Our properties are designed to offer unparalleled comfort, featuring opulent accommodations, state-of-the-art amenities, and fine-dining experiences curated by award-winning national and international chefs.

At Jaypee Hotels, sustainability is at the core of our operations. All our hotels are LEED-certified, with Platinum and Gold certifications, demonstrating our commitment to reducing carbon footprints through sustainable practices. Our brand vision is to establish a unique and experiential hospitality identity, ensuring excellence in service, safety, and comfort.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)