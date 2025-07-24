DT
PT
Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Recommends Krishna's SHE CARE Juice for Women's Hormonal Health

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Recommends Krishna's SHE CARE Juice for Women's Hormonal Health

ANI
Updated At : 01:05 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda proudly announces that Yasmin Karachiwala, India's most celebrated celebrity fitness trainer, has recommended SHE CARE Juice as a trusted Ayurvedic solution to support women's hormonal balance and overall wellness.

In a recently shared video on her official Instagram account, Yasmin highlights the importance of natural, plant-based solutions in today's wellness routines. She calls SHE CARE Juice a powerful daily addition for women seeking to naturally manage hormonal imbalances.

"As someone passionate about holistic health, I believe in natural solutions. SHE CARE Juice by Krishna's Ayurveda is a great blend of herbs that helps support women's hormonal health and balance," says Yasmin.

SHE CARE Juice is an Ayurvedic formulation enriched with Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, and other time-tested herbs, specifically designed to promote menstrual health, hormonal balance, and emotional well-being in women of all ages.

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda reinforces its mission to bring the wisdom of Ayurveda to modern women seeking a healthier, more balanced life.

For more details, visit www.krishnaayurved.com or follow us on Instagram.

Shrawan daga

Founder;

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

