Celewish Media Introduces Maira Vardhan As Its AI Virtual CMO, Bringing AI-Led Thinking To Celebrity & Influencer Marketing

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Celewish Media Pvt. Ltd., an Indian celebrity engagement, talent management and commercial content company, has introduced Maira Vardhan as its Virtual Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

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Created by Mohssin Khaan, Founder s CEO of Celewish Media, and developed within the Celewish ecosystem alongside Co-Founder s COO Anvarul Hasan Annu, Maira is envisioned as an AI-powered digital personality representing the company’s thinking around celebrity marketing, influencer strategy, brand integrations and modern content-led communication.

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Rather than positioning Maira simply as a virtual influencer, Celewish is developing her as a distinctive digital IP at the intersection of marketing, entertainment and artificial intelligence.

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Instagram: @mairavardhan

Through her social channels, brand collaborations and Celewish-led content, Maira decodes campaign strategy, shares perspectives on creator and celebrity partnerships, discusses marketing trends and participates in selected commercial campaigns — presenting an AI-created yet human-led view of contemporary executive, creator and brand culture. Maira can be followed on Instagram at @mairavardhan.

As Virtual CMO, Maira explores campaign insights, brand-fit thinking, creator selection, celebrity endorsement strategy and the metrics that shape high-impact digital campaigns. Her content combines professional marketing conversations with lifestyle-led storytelling, giving the character a voice and personality beyond a conventional corporate AI avatar.

“Most brands don’t have an influencer problem; they have a strategy problem,” said Mohssin Khaan, Founder s CEO of Celewish Media.

“With Maira, the idea is not to replace human creativity or human creators. It is to demonstrate how AI, data-led thinking and strong marketing strategy can work alongside entertainment and creator culture to build more relevant brand communication.”

“For us, the interesting part begins when technology moves beyond experimentation and starts creating practical value for brands,” said Anvarul Hasan Annu, Co-Founder s COO of Celewish Media.

“Maira gives us another creative format to work with, but our foundation remains human talent and human storytelling. We see AI expanding the possibilities available to brands — not replacing the celebrities, creators and creative professionals who remain at the heart of this industry.”

THE IDEA BEHIND MAIRA VARDHAN

Maira Vardhan is the brainchild of Mohssin Khaan, an Indian producer, entrepreneur and Founder C CEO of Celewish Media Pvt. Ltd.

Over the years, Khaan has worked across celebrity-led brand campaigns, advertising films, digital content and entertainment marketing. His commercial production and celebrity marketing portfolio includes campaigns featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora, among other prominent public figures.

Maira extends that experience into a new format: an AI-native personality built specifically around the business of brands, creators and celebrity marketing.

The initiative has subsequently evolved through the wider Celewish team, combining the company’s experience across talent, production, marketing and campaign execution to develop Maira as a consistent digital personality rather than a one-off AI experiment.

The project also functions as a live case study for Celewish — demonstrating how an AI-created personality can be developed across identity, storytelling, brand communication and social content while remaining guided by human creative and strategic direction.

FROM VIRTUAL CMO TO BRAND COLLABORATOR

Maira’s journey has already begun moving beyond marketing commentary and AI-led content into commercial brand collaborations.

Maira recently participated in a promotional campaign for McPherson s Valentine, marking one of her early commercial collaborations as an AI-created virtual personality.

The campaign demonstrated how a virtual creator can be integrated into a conventional brand-marketing environment while maintaining a distinctive visual identity, storytelling style and digital-first personality.

For Celewish, the collaboration represents an important extension of the idea behind Maira: rather than treating an AI personality merely as a technology experiment, the company intends to develop her as a commercially relevant digital IP capable of participating in real-world brand campaigns.

Following the McPherson C Valentine collaboration, Celewish plans to expand Maira’s commercial portfolio through selected partnerships across categories including fashion, lifestyle, technology, beauty, hospitality and other consumer-facing sectors.

Future collaborations may include social-media integrations, digital campaigns, branded storytelling, product showcases and other AI-led creative formats.

The objective is not to position virtual personalities as substitutes for traditional celebrity endorsements or influencer marketing, but to introduce an additional creative format that brands can incorporate into their wider communication strategy.

AI + HUMAN CREATIVITY, NOT AI VERSUS HUMANS

Celewish’s approach to Maira is built around collaboration between technology and people.

The company sees AI as an additional creative and strategic layer rather than a substitute for actors, celebrities, influencers, writers, producers, directors or marketing teams.

Every aspect of Maira — from her identity and storytelling to campaign concepts, visual direction and brand communication — remains shaped by human creative and strategic decision-making.

Maira’s role is to make emerging marketing ideas more accessible, experiment with new content formats and give brands another way to understand and participate in the rapidly changing creator economy.

With a network of more than 15,000 celebrities and creators, Celewish plans to use Maira as a differentiated voice within its B2B and social communication while continuing to work extensively with human talent.

She will also serve as a digital showcase for potential brand collaborations and AI-led creator solutions developed within the Celewish ecosystem.

WHAT COMES NEXT

Celewish plans to continue developing Maira as both a Virtual CMO and independent digital personality, with content spanning marketing insights, creator economy conversations, lifestyle storytelling and commercial collaborations.

As her digital identity evolves, Maira will increasingly interact with brands, creators and entertainment-led campaigns while documenting the possibilities — and limitations — of AI-native personalities in modern marketing.

For Celewish, Maira represents an ongoing experiment in what happens when human creativity, entertainment experience and artificial intelligence are brought together to build a new kind of digital personality.

ABOUT CELEWISH MEDIA

Celewish Media Pvt. Ltd. is an end-to-end celebrity engagement, brand endorsement, talent management, influencer marketing and commercial content production company.

Co-founded by Mohssin Khaan, Founder s CEO, and Anvarul Hasan Annu, Co-Founder s COO, Celewish connects brands with celebrities and creators for endorsements, digital campaigns, appearances and content collaborations, while also producing advertising films and digital content.

With a network of 15,000+ celebrities and creators, Celewish works across the lifecycle of celebrity and influencer-led campaigns — from talent curation and commercial negotiations to contracting, production and campaign execution.

MEDIA CONTACT

Celewish Media Business Relations Email: biz@celewish.com

Website: celewish.com

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