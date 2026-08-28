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Home / Business / Celina Jaitley Joins Nidarshana Gowani’s ‘Raksha Ek Pehchaan’ to Celebrate the Spirit of Raksha Bandhan and Humanity

Celina Jaitley Joins Nidarshana Gowani’s ‘Raksha Ek Pehchaan’ to Celebrate the Spirit of Raksha Bandhan and Humanity

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PTI
Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 28: With Raksha Bandhan serving as the inspiration, the event highlighted that the true essence of the festival extends beyond the traditional bond between brothers and sisters. It is a celebration of protection, care, trust and the responsibility of standing by one another. The initiative beautifully brought this sentiment into a larger social context, emphasising that humanity itself is a bond that deserves to be protected and nurtured. The evening saw the presence of Celina Jaitly, Archana Nevarekar, Anuja Zaveri, Malti Bhindi Jain, Anju Chhabria, Gazala Pathan & Many More.

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Renowned actress and humanitarian Celina Jaitley graced the occasion as the special guest and joined the celebrations, lending her presence to an initiative that placed compassion and human connection at its heart. Her participation further amplified the message that the spirit of raksha, protection and care can extend to every individual and community.

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Through “Raksha Ek Pehchaan,” the Trust sought to reinforce the idea that while Raksha Bandhan may symbolise a personal bond, its underlying message of protecting and caring for others is universal.

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Speaking on the occasion, Nidarshana Gowani emphasised, the importance of taking the message of Raksha Bandhan beyond familial relationships and embracing it as a larger commitment towards humanity. She highlighted how small acts of kindness, empathy and support can help build a more caring and inclusive society.

Nidarshana Gowani said, “Raksha Bandhan has always been a celebration of the promise to protect, support and stand by those we love. With ‘Raksha Ek Pehchaan’, we wanted to take that beautiful sentiment beyond the boundaries of family and remind people that humanity itself is a bond worth protecting. True raksha is about being there for one another with empathy, dignity and compassion” Celina Jaitley said, “Festivals become truly meaningful when their values find a place in our everyday lives. Raksha Bandhan is about the assurance that we will look out for each other, and I believe that promise can extend to society at large. ‘Raksha Ek Pehchaan’ is a beautiful reminder that kindness, care and human connection have the power to bring people closer and make the world a little more compassionate” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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