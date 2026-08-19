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Home / Business / CellBios Announces Plans to Establish a New Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Dindigul, Expanding Beyond Existing Operations in Karapakkam, Chennai

CellBios Announces Plans to Establish a New Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Dindigul, Expanding Beyond Existing Operations in Karapakkam, Chennai

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PTI
Updated At : 03:17 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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CellBios, a leader in biotechnology and life sciences, today announced plans to establish a major new advanced manufacturing facility in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, complementing its existing operations in Karapakkam, Chennai.

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The new facility will focus on large-scale manufacturing of Single Use Products for cell and gene therapy (CGT), bioprocessing, Infusion and medical applications. Built on the foundation of CellBios Chennai facility, this expansion scales up production capabilities using modern technologies and rigorous quality systems to meet surging domestic and international demand for advanced healthcare solutions.

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Supporting Employment and Regional Development This project will create 100+ direct jobs across skilled, technical, and operational roles, while strengthening the region’s industrial and supply-chain ecosystem.

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Through this expansion, CellBios aims to drive: • Localized high-tech manufacturing and self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat • Growth of Tamil Nadu's Medical Device Manufacturer ecosystem under Vettri Tamizhnadu • Advanced technology development and research integration • Regional workforce skill development and job creation Strengthening India's Manufacturing and Innovation Ecosystem The new project reinforces CellBios' long-term commitment to expanding India's research-backed manufacturing capabilities. The added capacity will help the company serve growing domestic healthcare needs and accelerate global exports.

About CellBios CellBios is a pioneering deep-tech and innovation-driven biotechnology company dedicated to transforming global healthcare through advanced, high-precision solutions. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the company develops and manufactures critical technologies for cell, gene, and tissue therapy (CGT), bioprocessing, biopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. Its portfolio includes high-quality, single-use solutions for blood component and bone marrow processing, upstream and downstream processing, biotech, cord blood processing, cell and gene therapy, tissue therapy, infusion, and other critical medical applications.

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The company's advanced manufacturing facility features Class 10,000 clean rooms and is ISO 13485 certified, with operations aligned with stringent GMP standards. This advanced infrastructure enables the company to deliver sterile and non-sterile products with consistent quality, precision, and reliability, supporting its mission to advance healthcare through innovative and dependable technologies.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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