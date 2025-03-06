Cellecor Gadgets Limited partners with Zepto to expand Quick Commerce presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, has partnered with Zepto, India's leading quick commerce platform to enable users to purchase Cellecor's range of products seamlessly through Zepto's rapid delivery network.

Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favorite gadgets delivered almost instantly. The move aligns with Cellecor's commitment to providing advance technology, affordability, and seamless customer experiences.

This collaboration marks another milestone in Cellecor's journey towards becoming a household name in India, reinforcing its presence in both offline and online retail channels. Cellecor Gadgets Limited is one of India's leading consumer electronics brands, offering a diverse portfolio of smart gadgets, electronics, and home & kitchen appliances. With a strong distribution network across the country and a commitment to innovation and quality, Cellecor is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for Indian consumers.

Zepto, founded in 2021, has transformed India's quick commerce space with its advanced technology and strategically optimised delivery hubs. With a presence in 50+ cities and an extensive catalog of 45,000+ products, Zepto delivers essentials--including groceries, electronics, beauty products, and more--within 10 minutes, redefining convenience and efficiency in online shopping.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/

