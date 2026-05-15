Cellecor Reports INR 1,292 Cr Revenue and 28% Profit Growth in FY25-26, Driven by Retail Expansion and Product Diversification

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New Delhi [India], May 15: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics and smart appliances brands, has announced strong financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by rising consumer demand, category expansion, retail growth, and a strengthening nationwide presence.

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The company recorded:

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* Net Sales of ₹1,292 crore, reflecting a 26% YoY increase compared to ₹1,026 crore in FY24-25

* PAT of ₹39.61 crore, registering a 28% YoY growth compared to ₹30.9 crore in the previous financial year

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* EBITDA of ₹71.54 crore, up 32% YoY from ₹54.29 crore in FY24-25

The strong performance reflects Cellecor's continued momentum across consumer electronics, smart gadgets, home appliances, and kitchen appliances categories, supported by product innovation, expanding retail reach, and growing adoption across Tier II and Tier III markets.

Business Highlights - FY25-26

* Continued expansion across smart appliances, smart TVs, audio devices, wearables, and kitchen appliances categories

* Expanded strategic retail partnerships with leading organised retail chains including Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Big C Mobiles, among others

* Expanded exclusive retail footprint to 8 brand stores across key markets

* Accelerated digital commerce and quick-commerce expansion across platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and ONDC

* Strengthened supply chain and operational infrastructure

* Continued focus on Make in India-aligned manufacturing partnerships

Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Limited, said, "Our performance in FY25-26 reflects the growing trust consumers place in the Cellecor brand and the strength of our diversified product ecosystem. Our focus remains on making smart technology and appliances more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers. With stronger retail expansion, product innovation, operational improvements, and deeper market penetration, we believe Cellecor is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth."

Cellecor enters FY26-27 with a strong growth outlook backed by an expanding product portfolio, deeper retail penetration, and a growing digital commerce presence across India. During FY25-26, the company strengthened its nationwide footprint with 1,800+ distributors, 100,000+ retail touchpoints, and 2,000+ service centres, alongside the launch of its Jio-powered QLED Smart TV range.

Backed by a strong product ecosystem, expanding retail footprint, and growing consumer trust, Cellecor remains committed to the 'Make in India' vision while strengthening its position as a leading consumer electronics and smart appliances brand in India.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products under its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more, outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring, sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergistically amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with the objective of providing quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, washing machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR.

For more information, visit: https://cellecor.com

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