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Home / Business / Celloraa Energy Appoints Mr. Anil Bhadauria as Chief Executive Officer as Company Advances 1.2 GW TOPCon Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in Surat, Gujarat

Celloraa Energy Appoints Mr. Anil Bhadauria as Chief Executive Officer as Company Advances 1.2 GW TOPCon Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in Surat, Gujarat

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PTI
Updated At : 03:04 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Industry veteran brings 34+ years of Manufacturing Excellence, Greenfield Projects, technology transfer, and operational leadership to accelerate Celloraa Energy’s next phase of growth

Surat, Gujarat | 21 October 2026: Celloraa Energy, an Indian solar cell manufacturer focused on advanced N-Type TOPCon technology, has appointed Mr. Anil Bhadauria as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the company prepares for 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat.

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The appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to establish a technology-led Energy platform in India. Celloraa Energy focuses on producing Made-in-India N-Type TOPCon G12R solar cells, combining advanced technology, manufacturing precision and sustainable production practices.

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Anil Bhadauria to Lead Celloraa Energy’s Growth

Mr. Bhadauria brings over 34 years of leadership experience in manufacturing excellence, business growth, large-scale capital projects, supply chain transformation, digital manufacturing and ESG. His expertise spans solar manufacturing, semiconductor optical fibre Manufacturing, and industrial operations, with a strong focus on operational efficiency, process optimisation and sustainable business growth.

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Advancing Domestic Solar Manufacturing

Under Mr. Bhadauria’s leadership, Celloraa Energy aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and operational readiness as it advances its 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell facility. Looking ahead, the company’s longer-term roadmap includes exploring backward integration into solar ingot and wafer manufacturing. This strategic direction is intended to strengthen domestic supply-chain capabilities and support greater integration across the solar photovoltaic value chain.

Through advanced N-Type TOPCon technology and a focus on manufacturing excellence, Celloraa Energy aims to contribute to India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem and broader renewable energy ambitions.

For Media Enquiries

Celloraa Energy

Surat, Gujarat, India

Email: divyang.kansara@celloraaenergy.com

Contact: +91 9898632819

Website: www.celloraaenergy.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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