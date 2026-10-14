Celluma LED Light Therapy Unveiled at Dr Manvi Mehta ENT, Allergy and Aesthetic Clinic in Bahadurgarh

VMPL

Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], October 14: Dr Manvi Mehta ENT, Allergy and Aesthetic Clinic hosted an exclusive event at its Bahadurgarh centre to introduce Celluma, the globally recognised LED light therapy device, to the region. The event was organised in association with Primelaze, the distributor of premium aesthetic skincare and medical device technologies in India.

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The event brought together guests for a live demonstration of the technology and an interactive session on how light therapy fits into modern, non-invasive skin and wellness care.

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Celluma is a clinically backed, FDA-cleared LED light therapy system that uses specific wavelengths of light to support skin health. It is designed to address concerns such as acne, signs of ageing and fine lines, and to support overall skin rejuvenation, without downtime, pain or invasive procedures. Its flexible, contoured design allows the light to follow the natural curves of the face and body for consistent, comfortable treatment.

With this addition, Dr Manvi Mehta ENT, Allergy and Aesthetic Clinic strengthens its aesthetic offering, combining medical expertise with advanced, evidence-based technology for patients in Bahadurgarh and nearby areas.

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About Dr Manvi Mehta ENT, Allergy and Aesthetic Clinic

Located in Bahadurgarh, the clinic offers comprehensive ENT and allergy care alongside aesthetic treatments, led by Dr Manvi Mehta.

About Celluma

Celluma is a FDA-cleared LED light therapy device developed by BioPhotas, USA, used by doctors and clinics worldwide for skin and wellness care. In India, it is distributed by Primelaze.

About Primelaze

Primelaze distributes premium aesthetic skincare and medical device technologies in India, working with leading doctors and clinics through brands including Esthemax, Celluma and Cellina PR.

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