Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Cement makers expect margin relief as falling oil prices set to lower petcoke, coal costs

Cement makers expect margin relief as falling oil prices set to lower petcoke, coal costs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Cement companies are expected to see a significant improvement in profitability in the second half of FY27 as falling global oil prices are likely to bring down the cost of key fuels such as petcoke and coal, while higher cement prices are expected to support earnings, according to a report by Systematix Group.

The report said the cement sector remained resilient in the second quarter of FY27, with volumes across the companies covered by the brokerage growing 7.2 per cent year-on-year.

Both higher sales volumes and improved realisations contributed to top-line growth during the quarter.

The report expects the impact of lower oil prices to gradually reflect in fuel costs, although the transmission is likely to happen with a delay.

Advertisement

"As oil prices fell sharply in recent weeks, we expect petcoke and coal prices to follow suit with a delay," the report said.

Fuel and packaging costs remain a near-term concern for cement manufacturers, with the report expecting these expenses to weigh on profitability in the third quarter of FY27.

However, moderation in energy costs, along with improved selling prices, could provide relief in the following quarters.

Advertisement

Cement prices improved towards the end of the second quarter, while price hikes implemented during September and October are expected to support realisations in the second half of FY27.

The report also mentioned that demand conditions are expected to remain supportive.

According to the report, infrastructure spending, housing demand and a recovery in construction activity after the monsoon are likely to drive cement consumption in the coming months.

Advertisement

Regionally, demand in the eastern market remained subdued due to prolonged monsoon conditions and flooding. However, northern, southern and western markets witnessed stronger demand.

The report remained positive on the sector, citing resilient demand growth of 8-9 per cent, improving pricing discipline and the expected moderation in fuel costs.

"We remain constructive on the cement sector owing to resilient 8–9% demand growth, improving pricing discipline and moderation in fuel costs, which should support a sharp earnings recovery in H2FY27," the report said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts