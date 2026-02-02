Central Electricity Authority Recognizes Power Sector Frontline Workforce at 6th Lineman Diwas on March 7, 2026

Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy graced the occasion; felicitate over 250 linemen from over 66 Gencos, Transmission Licensees and Discoms New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The sixth edition of ‘Lineman Diwas’ was celebrated in New Delhi today by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. The observance of Lineman Diwas is aimed at acknowledging the tireless dedication and invaluable services of linemen and ground maintenance staff, whose contributions are critical to ensuring the reliable delivery of electricity services across the country.

The event was graced by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy of India. Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary(Power) delivered the keynote address. Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, and Members of CEA, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL along with senior leaders and distinguished stakeholders from across the power sector.

Around 250 linemen and supervisors from over 66 State and private power distribution and generation companies, along with transmission licensees across India, participated in the event. The gathering provided a platform to share experiences, discuss operational challenges in maintaining uninterrupted power supply, and exchange insights on safety practices while promoting collaborative learning among participants.

The programme commenced with the administration of a safety pledge and participants affirmed their commitment to follow safety practices and remain vigilant in order to protect themselves, their families, and society at large.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik said that Lineman Diwas, observed during National Safety Week, acknowledges the dedication of frontline power sector workers who ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the country. He emphasised the need to strengthen safety culture at the workplace through consistent use of personal protective equipment, proper shutdown confirmation before undertaking maintenance work, and regular capacity-building and training.

He further highlighted that the adoption of modern technologies such as smart grids, real-time monitoring systems, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, and drone-based inspections can help identify potential faults in advance and minimise risk to field personnel. Referring to the theme of the sixth edition of Lineman Diwas - ‘Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman’ - he said it reflects the spirit of service, safety, and dignity of the power sector’s frontline workforce.

Referring to linemen as the warriors of the power sector, Sh. Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary(Power) observed that during harsh weather or natural disasters, when people remain indoors, linemen step out to restore electricity and ensure continuity of power supply. He noted that despite increasing automation in the sector, it is the linemen on the ground who ultimately restore systems and keep the network running. He emphasised that all field personnel should be equipped with standardised safety kits and tools.

He also urged power utilities to institutionalise safety awareness by making it mandatory to show a short safety video and conduct safety drills as part of the daily routine before the start of each shift.

Speaking at the event, Sh. Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, highlighted that a resilient and dependable power sector is a key pillar of a developed nation and acknowledged the tireless efforts of linemen who work in challenging conditions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

He noted that Lineman Diwas has evolved into a nationwide movement with growing participation from utilities across the country, reflecting increasing recognition of the vital role linemen play in nation-building. He emphasised that recognition must be accompanied by stronger protection and empowerment for these frontline workers.

Speaking about the significance of the initiative, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said, “‘Lineman Diwas’ is a unique platform dedicated to our frontline warriors. It not only honours their immense contribution but also amplifies their voices, enables them to share their experiences and challenges, and reinforces our collective commitment to their safety and well-being. At Tata Power-DDL, we firmly believe that a resilient power sector begins with empowered and protected frontline workers.” Highlights of the event: 1. Release of a special Lineman Geet dedicated to the courage, and invaluable contribution of linemen who work tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country.

2. Release of Launch of a ‘Safety Pocketbook’ for linemen containing essential safety guidelines and precautions to be followed while carrying out field operations, aimed at strengthening safety awareness and promoting safe working practices.

3. Introduction of a safety awareness video highlighting the risks associated with lightning and the precautions to be followed by field personnel during such conditions.

4. High Performing Discoms and High Performing Lineman was felicitated with Award to recognize their efforts in keeping safe and secure power sector.

5. A special display of safety equipment, and advanced tools was organised to facilitate hands-on learning and experience-sharing.

The event was also live telecasted across power utilities nationwide, enabling wider participation and collective observance.

