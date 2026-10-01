Central excise duty cuts on petrol, diesel helped keep domestic fuel prices stable: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said despite global energy market volatility with international price spikes of up to 80 per cent, strategic central excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel helped keep domestic fuel prices stable and insulated Indian consumers.

Speaking at the launch of GOBARdhan, a major central sector scheme aimed at developing a robust Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) ecosystem across India, Puri highlighted India’s resilience in navigating global energy market volatility while advancing the nation’s transition towards a gas-based economy.

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He highlighted major policy decisions, including allocations of Rs 84,084 crore under the Samudra Manthan scheme and Rs 23,731 crore for GOBARdhan. The opening of 1 million sq km of previously restricted sedimentary basins has helped in boosting domestic hydrocarbon exploration and gas availability.

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On rapid expansion of the gas distribution ecosystem, Puri noted nearly the entire country has now been authorised for city gas distribution, while approximately 35,000 km of natural gas pipelines have been authorised.

The unified tariff framework has helped reduce regional disparities and improve access to gas in distant and underserved regions. LPG connection coverage has also expanded from 14.5 crore in 2014 to over 33 crore, he said.

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Reaffirming the nation’s commitment to increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket from current level of around 6 per cent, the Minister also pointed to the momentum generated by National PNG Drive 2.0.

He said during the six-month drive from January to June 2026, around 12.10 lakh new PNG connections and 15.31 lakh DPNG registrations were achieved.

The pace of daily DPNG additions increased from 4,702 to around 7,000, while daily additions of billed consumers rose from around 2,781 to around 7,500 during the same period, he further added.