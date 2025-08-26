DT
Central Govt staff allowed one-time UPS to NPS switch

Central Govt staff allowed one-time UPS to NPS switch

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
The Union Government on Monday introduced a one-time, one-way switch facility allowing employees opted for the UPS to transition to the NPS.

The announcement aims to provide greater flexibility to Centre employees in managing their retirement benefits. UPS subscribers can exercise this switch option at any time up to one year before their superannuation or three months prior to their deemed retirement date in cases of voluntary retirement. Similar provisions, with minor modifications, will apply to employees resigning or those subject to Rule 56J (compulsory retirement under specific conditions).

