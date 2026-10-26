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Home / Business / Central infrastructure projects under monitoring increase by 122 in September, revised cost rises to Rs 37.56 lakh crore: MoSPI

Central infrastructure projects under monitoring increase by 122 in September, revised cost rises to Rs 37.56 lakh crore: MoSPI

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): A total of 1,853 central sector infrastructure projects, with a combined revised cost of Rs 37.56 lakh crore, were under monitoring as of September 2026, according to the latest monthly Flash Report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

The number of projects under monitoring increased from 1,731 in August to 1,853 in September, while their combined revised cost rose from Rs 33.60 lakh crore to Rs 37.56 lakh crore.

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The ministry, in its September 2026 Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing Rs 150 crore and above, stated that it was tracking "1,853 Infrastructure Projects worth ₹37.56 lakh crore as of September 2026."

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The report showed that cumulative expenditure on these ongoing projects stood at Rs 17.71 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 47 per cent of their revised cost.

The figures indicate an increase of 122 projects and Rs 3.96 lakh crore in their combined revised cost compared with August. However, the increase in aggregate project value does not necessarily represent fresh investment or additional project costs, as the number and composition of projects under monitoring can change.

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According to MoSPI, the transport and logistics and energy sectors together accounted for more than 82 per cent of the projects being monitored, highlighting their dominant share in the central infrastructure pipeline.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounted for the largest number of projects, followed by the Ministry of Railways. Other major ministries included Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Power.

The report also highlighted progress in project implementation, with several projects reaching advanced stages of physical and financial completion.

Among the projects commissioned during September were infrastructure works in the power, roads and railway sectors.

The monthly report is prepared using information submitted by the concerned ministries and departments through MoSPI's infrastructure project monitoring system.

The latest figures come against the backdrop of the government's continued focus on infrastructure development, particularly transport connectivity and energy capacity.

In August, the ministry had reported cumulative expenditure of Rs 16.33 lakh crore, representing 48.59 per cent of the revised cost of projects being monitored.

The September report tracks central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above across 17 ministries and departments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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