Central Venoplasty Emerging as a Life and limb Saving Technique for Critically ill Patients: Dr. Somyata Somendra Sharma

PNN

Advertisement

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1: Blockage or blood clot formation in the body's major veins can become life-threatening if not treated promptly. In such cases, Central Venoplasty with Stenting is rapidly emerging as an effective, minimally invasive, and life-saving treatment. According to Dr. Somyata Somendra Sharma, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Bombay Hospital, Jaipur, (https://somyatacardiologist.com/) this procedure is particularly beneficial for patients who are at high risk of bleeding and therefore cannot safely receive conventional clot-dissolving medications.

Advertisement

- Restores blood flow quickly without major surgery in patients with blocked central veins

Advertisement

- Offers new hope for patients suffering from kidney disease, cancer, and severe infections

Dr. Somyata explained that obstruction or clot formation in major veins such as the Superior Vena Cava (SVC), Innominate Vein, and Internal Jugular Vein can lead to sudden swelling of the face, neck, and arms, severe breathlessness, pain, and, in some cases, life-threatening complications. During Central Venoplasty, a catheter is guided to the blocked vein, where a balloon is used to reopen the vessel. If required, a stent is placed to restore normal blood flow. In selected cases, a small dose of clot-dissolving medication is delivered directly at the site of the blockage, minimizing the risk of bleeding elsewhere in the body.

Advertisement

Successful treatment in three complex high-risk cases

Dr. Somyata shared that she recently performed this procedure successfully in three critically ill patients with a very high risk of bleeding.

The first patient was a 71-year-old woman undergoing long-term dialysis due to chronic kidney disease. She had low platelet counts and recurrent episodes of coughing up blood. She developed sudden, severe swelling in her left arm, and imaging revealed near-complete blockage of a major chest vein. Following venoplasty and stenting, the swelling reduced significantly within 12 hours, and she remained symptom-free during six months of follow-up.

The second case involved a 68-year-old man suffering from severe infection, septic shock, multi-organ failure, and kidney failure. He developed rapidly increasing swelling of the face and left arm, along with worsening breathlessness. Investigations confirmed extensive clot formation in the central veins. After undergoing Central Venoplasty, stenting, and targeted low-dose local thrombolysis, he showed marked improvement in swelling and breathing within 24 hours.

The third patient was a 66-year-old man with lung cancer, in whom cancer-related clot formation had caused severe blockage of the Superior Vena Cava and Innominate Vein. He presented with significant swelling of the face and both arms, accompanied by breathing difficulty. Following stent placement, the swelling improved dramatically within 12 hours, enabling him to proceed with further cancer treatment.

Dr. Somyata emphasized that the greatest advantage of Central Venoplasty is that it eliminates the need for major surgery while restoring blood flow rapidly. Most patients experience significant relief within hours of the procedure. When performed at the right time, Central Venoplasty is proving to be a safe and highly effective treatment option for patients with kidney disease, cancer, severe infections, and other complex conditions associated with a high risk of bleeding.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)