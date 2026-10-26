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Home / Business / Centre aims for 50% debt-to-GDP ratio by 2030: Sitharaman

Centre aims for 50% debt-to-GDP ratio by 2030: Sitharaman

The government’s aim to reduce debt aligns with its overall fiscal consolidation plan, which intends to lower borrowing needs while preserving investments in economic growth

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:45 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on October 26, 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the gathering during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. @nsitharamanoffcX via PTI
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reaffirmed the government’s pledge to decrease the fiscal deficit, highlighting that the administration aims to restrict national debt to 50 percent gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

Sitharaman said that the government’s yearly budgets demonstrated its commitment to uphold fiscal discipline and alleviate the Union Government’s debt load.

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Talikng to media persons in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman recognised concerns about India’s debt levels, mentioning that nations globally have faced debt issues since the COVID-19 outbreak.

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She mentioned that the centre was continually applying strategies to reduce its debt and that global organisations had acknowledged India’s approach of handling debt.

The government’s aim to reduce debt aligns with its overall fiscal consolidation plan, which intends to lower borrowing needs while preserving investments in economic growth.

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In the 2026-27 Union Budget, the Centre projected the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP, compared to a revised estimate of 4.4 per cent for 2025-26.

The government projected the debt-to-GDP ratio at 55.6 per cent for 2026-27, a decrease from the revised estimate of 56.1 per cent for 2025-26. These goals are part of its strategy to slowly decrease the debt load and generate additional fiscal space by decreasing interest payment responsibilities.

Sitharaman also responded to concerns regarding inflation and currency fluctuations, stating the government was implementing measures to safeguard citizens from negative economic changes.

She mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and variations in global crude oil prices as reasons for inflationary pressures.

Regarding the rupee, she explained that the Reserve Bank of India’s function was to avoid extreme fluctuations instead of setting the currency at a specific exchange rate.

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