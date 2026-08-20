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Home / Business / Centre allows duty-free import of 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar till Oct 31

Centre allows duty-free import of 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar till Oct 31

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Centre has allowed duty-free import of 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar till October 31.

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"Import is 'Free' subject to a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) of 10 lakh MT (duty-free) up to 31.10.2026, subject to the conditions specified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade stated in a notification.

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Also, the government granted Advance Authorisations already issued under Standard Input-Output Norms (SION E52) a one-time option for conversion from the Advance Authorisation Scheme to the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) Scheme. This will include refined sugar, already produced and to be produced out of the imported raw sugar available under the Advance Authorisation, the notification stated.

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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade will specify the procedure for administering the TRQ and the one-time conversion from the Advance Authorisation Scheme to the TRQ Scheme through a public notice.

The conversion will apply to the sugar imported under the Advance Authorisation Scheme till August 20, Thursday.

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The move comes amid a high demand for sugar in India, especially due to the upcoming festivities.

Given the high demand, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi held a review meeting on August 9 to assess the current stock position of sugar, production levels and the requirement for the sugar season.

"Held a review meeting with the Secretary and senior officials of @fooddeptgoi to assess the current stock position of sugar, production levels and the requirement for the ongoing sugar season. Emphasised the need for close monitoring of availability and timely measures to maintain adequate stocks and ensure a stable supply throughout the season," Joshi posted on X.

Meanwhile, India has banned sugar exports with immediate effect until September 30, as per a notification from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in May.

The decision shifted the export status for various sugar categories from the "restricted" list to the "prohibited" category. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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