Centre announces auction of Rs 32,000-crore govt securities

The Union Government has notified the sale (re-issue) of government securities worth Rs 32,000 crore through an auction to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The move is part of the Centre’s ongoing borrowing programme to meet fiscal requirements.

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According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, two government securities will be auctioned. These include a 6.36 per cent government security maturing in 2031 with a notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore, and a 6.90 per cent government security maturing in 2065 with a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore.

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The government also retains the option to accept additional subscriptions of up to Rs 2,000 crore for each security, depending on market response.

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The auction will be conducted on April 17, 2026, at the RBI’s Mumbai office through its electronic platform, E-Kuber. Non-competitive bids will be accepted between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, while competitive bids can be submitted until 11:30 am.

The results of the auction will be announced on the same day, and successful bidders will be required to make payments on April 20, 2026. Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for non-competitive bidders, including retail investors and eligible institutions, under a special scheme aimed at promoting wider participation in government securities.