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Home / Business / Centre appoints KVR Murty as whole-time member of SEBI

Centre appoints KVR Murty as whole-time member of SEBI

Murty, who previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in the Ministry of Defence, will hold the position for a period of three years

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:33 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
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The Central Government has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty, a retired Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer of the 1991 batch, as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

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The appointment has been made under the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, read with the relevant rules governing the terms and conditions of service of the chairman and members of the SEBI.

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Murty, who previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts in the Ministry of Defence, will hold the position for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.

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With this, the regulatory board now consists of four full-time members. Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan are the other three full-time members, as per PTI report.

According to a government notification late on Tuesday, Murty has been appointed “for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

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