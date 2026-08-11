Centre awards 30 KTPA green hydrogen capacity to four oil refineries under National Green Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Centre has awarded 30 KTPA of green hydrogen production capacity to four oil refineries under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with projects planned across four regions, as per a statement by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

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As per the release, the government under the SIGHT (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition) Mode - 2B scheme of the NGHM, has granted green hydrogen production capacity of 30 Kilo Tonnes Per Annum (KTPA) to Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Numaligarh Refineries Limited.

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"The Government of India is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with the objective of making India a global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives," the release said.

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According to the release, Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat refinery has been allocated 10 KTPA of green hydrogen production capacity, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation's Bina refinery and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's Vizag refinery have each been awarded 5 KTPA each. At the same time, Numaligarh Refineries has been allocated the remaining 10 KTPA capacity at its Numaligarh refinery.

"The projects are implemented through BOO (Build Own Operate) arrangements through private developers, with project - specific investments by the concerned project developers. Domestic production and utilization of Green Hydrogen is expected to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, enhance energy security and support India's clean energy transition and net - zero objectives," the Ministry noted.

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Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday shared the details.

As India intends to establish green hydrogen production capacity of 5 Million Metric tonnes per annum by 2030, the government has awarded 7,56,100 Metric Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen production capacity to 16 companies. Furthermore, "Green Ammonia Sale and Purchase Agreements have been signed for the production and supply of 6,70,000 Metric Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) of Green Ammonia (a derivative of Green Hydrogen) to 11 fertilizer units across India," said Naik.

Apart from this, "a total of 3000 MW per annum of electrolyser manufacturing capacity has been awarded to 15 companies," under NGHM, Naik told the Parliament. (ANI)

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