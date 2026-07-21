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Home / Business / Centre broadens eligibility for senior PSB posts, opens 1 SBI MD position to private sector

Centre broadens eligibility for senior PSB posts, opens 1 SBI MD position to private sector

The govt maintained that the decision is intended to strengthen leadership and governance in PSBs and does not represent a move towards privatisation of SBI or other state-owned banks

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:26 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Centre has broadened the eligibility criteria for appointments to senior leadership positions in public sector banks (PSBs), allowing candidates from the private sector to compete for one Managing Director (MD) post in the State Bank of India (SBI) and other key positions in nationalised banks under revised guidelines issued last year.

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The government, however, maintained that the decision is intended to strengthen leadership and governance in PSBs and does not represent a move towards privatisation of SBI or other state-owned banks.

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Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said the government issued revised consolidated guidelines on October 4, 2025, to establish a uniform, transparent and comprehensive framework for the appointment of Whole-Time Directors (WTDs) in public sector banks and to align the process with the evolving banking and governance landscape.

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Under the revised framework, all MD & CEO posts in nationalised banks, one MD post in SBI and one Executive Director post in large nationalised banks have been opened to private-sector candidates. The minister clarified that officers from public sector banks will continue to be eligible for these positions alongside private-sector applicants.

The government said the revised policy seeks to widen the talent pool available for senior management appointments and align leadership selection in public sector banks with global best practices.

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To ensure transparency and merit in appointments, the Centre said the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), constituted on July 1, 2022, recommends eligible candidates for appointment as Whole-Time Directors on the boards of public sector banks.

According to the government, the Bureau provides safeguards to ensure merit-based selection and prevent conflicts of interest.

The minister also dismissed concerns that opening select posts to private-sector professionals signals a policy shift towards privatisation.

In response to a specific question in the Parliament, the government replied with a “no,” when asked whether the revised norms indicate a gradual dilution of the public sector character of SBI and other PSBs.

On a query regarding measures to safeguard the interests of existing employees and preserve the Parliament’s oversight and the public service mandate of SBI, the government stated that the question did not arise, reiterating that the revised appointment norms do not alter the ownership or public sector character of the bank.

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