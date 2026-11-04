Centre caps ethanol made from surplus FCI rice, damaged food grains

The Union government has capped ethanol made from surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice at 3.24 billion litres over the first three quarters, and imposed a separate annual ceiling of 1.6 billion litres on ethanol from damaged food grains.

Together, the two sources can account for a maximum of 4.84 billion litres, or about 44 per cent of the 11 billion-litre ethanol tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supplying blended fuel, a notification citing revised tender conditions stated.

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The revised tender also restricts ethanol made from surplus FCI rice to nearly 30 per cent of an individual producer’s total quarterly offer. Aggregate allocation from this source cannot exceed 1.08 billion litres in each of the first three quarters, it said.

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If offers exceed this limit, OMCs will proportionately reduce the eligible quantities of all bidders, the statement added.

The three-quarter ceiling of 3.24 billion litres corresponds to 7.2 million tonnes of surplus rice allocated by the government for the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme. The allocation is valid until June 30, 2027, according to the revised tender.

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The restrictions come against the backdrop of the government’s decision to stop diversion of sugar for ethanol production in 2026-27 supply year, which runs from November 2026 to October 2027.

The Centre’s decision to cap ethanol production from surplus Food Corporation of India rice and damaged food grains is likely to push more demand towards maize in the 2026-27 supply year, intensifying competition with poultry, dairy and starch industries for the grain.

Industry estimates suggest ethanol production could require around 16 million tonnes of maize in 2026-27, against roughly 13 million tonnes in the current supply year, an increase of about 22 per cent.

The ethanol programme, when started, had relied heavily on sugarcane-based feedstocks, particularly sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses. These routes allowed sugar mills to divert part of their sugarcane output towards ethanol, providing an additional revenue stream and helping them clear cane dues.

But as output fell, the government had on October 16 issued the next procurement tender with directions to reduce sugar diversion for ethanol to zero.

The restriction, however, did not cover C-heavy molasses, a by-product left after recoverable sugar has been extracted from sugarcane. Its production is expected to rise because mills will no longer divert cane juice or B-heavy molasses for ethanol.