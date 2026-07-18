DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Centre explores linking digital land records with ULI to improve rural credit access: MoRD

Centre explores linking digital land records with ULI to improve rural credit access: MoRD

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is exploring the integration of digital land records with the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) to enable faster, secure and consent-based access to institutional credit, particularly for farmers and rural citizens, according to a release by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Advertisement

The Department of Land Resources held a high-level meeting with the RBI Innovation Hub (RBIH) to explore the convergence of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for land governance and digital lending. The meeting was chaired by Department of Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan, who interacted with RBI Innovation Hub Chief Executive Officer Sahil Kini and other senior officials.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on creating synergies between the Department's digital land governance initiatives and the ULI to enable "seamless, secure, and consent-based credit delivery, particularly for farmers and rural citizens."

Advertisement

The participants discussed how authenticated and interoperable digital land records could improve access to institutional credit while strengthening transparency and efficiency in the lending ecosystem.

Key areas of collaboration included enabling secure and standardised access to authenticated digital land records, accelerating the digital delivery of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and other agricultural loans, reducing transaction costs and improving loan processing time.

Advertisement

The discussions also covered measures to strengthen risk management through mortgage information and flag-marking mechanisms to help prevent multiple financing against the same land parcel, while promoting financial inclusion by enabling land records to function as trusted digital assets for accessing formal credit.

The meeting also emphasised the need to adopt common data standards, ensure API interoperability, expand the use of the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), also known as Bhu-Aadhaar, and strengthen collaboration between land governance and financial sector stakeholders.

The ministry said the Department of Land Resources has reaffirmed its commitment to working with RBI Innovation Hub and other stakeholders to build a "secure, interoperable, and citizen-centric Digital Public Infrastructure" that strengthens land governance while expanding access to formal credit across rural India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts