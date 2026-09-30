Centre extends duty refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters by three months

The Central Government on Wednesday extended the duty refund scheme, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), for exporters by three months till December 31.

The scheme was scheduled to end on September 30.

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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a notification, said, “The RoDTEP scheme is extended and shall apply to eligible exports from DTA (domestic tariff area), AA (advance authorisation), SEZ (special economic zone) and EOU (export-oriented unit) units up to December 31, 2026.”

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Introduced in 2021, the scheme provides reimbursement of taxes, duties and levies incurred by exporters in the manufacture and distribution of goods that are not refunded or adjusted through any other mechanism at the national, state or local level.

The reimbursement rates under the scheme range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

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The scheme had a budget allocation of Rs 18,232 crore for 2025-26, while the allocation for the current financial year is Rs 10,000 crore.