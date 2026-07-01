The Government on Wednesday expressed concern over the new username feature introduced by social messaging platform WhatsApp, with highly placed sources indicating that the issue is being monitored closely as it poses possible risks to digital security and the company could be sent a notice on the matter.

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Sources said that social media platforms must ensure that their products are not misused for impersonation, scams or misinformation, while adding that misuse through usernames, edited messages, fake groups or impersonation could invite regulatory action similar to the measures taken against Telegram during the NEET examination controversy.

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“Platforms must ensure their architecture is not used to create mischief. If it is, the response will be calibrated but firm,” an official said.

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Features like username registration may pose risks to digital security as it could be misused by creating usernames in anyone’s name, therefore the ministry is looking into the issue and will discuss the matter with the relevant departments and every legal aspect of the issue will be examined.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the username feature later this year, which will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. While privacy advocates say the move could reduce exposure to risks such as contact scraping and SIM-swapping attacks, as experts have raised concerns about identity fraud, impersonation and data-sharing implications.