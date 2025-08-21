PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 21: On World Senior Citizen's Day, Centre for Sight, India's leading network of super-specialty eye hospitals, is calling attention to the urgent need for timely intervention in age-related eye diseases. With over 140 million Indians above the age of 60, nearly one in three faces visual impairment, a challenge that threatens both independence and quality of life.

Globally, 80 percent of blindness is considered avoidable. Yet myths and delayed care continue to cost seniors their sight. Cataract, the leading cause of blindness in India, can now be corrected through advanced bladeless, robotic laser surgery performed as a same-day procedure. Glaucoma, often known as the "silent thief of sight," advances without early symptoms, while diabetic retinopathy and retinal diseases are also on the rise.

Advertisement

To raise awareness, Centre for Sight has partnered with fitness icon Milind Soman, who embodies active ageing and holistic wellness. The campaign reminds families that overall health is incomplete without regular eye check-ups.

"Eye health defines dignity, confidence, and independence in old age," said Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev, Chairman & Medical Director, Centre for Sight Group of Eye Hospitals. "No one should accept poor vision as an inevitable part of ageing, because with today's technology and expertise, they don't have to."

Advertisement

Femto-second robotic laser cataract surgery now offers patients greater safety, speed, and precision. Combined with advanced intraocular lenses (IOLs), many seniors are able to regain clear vision and reduce dependence on glasses, enhancing their ability to lead active lives.

Centre for Sight emphasizes that responsibility for elder care extends beyond medicines and nutrition. Regular eye check-ups can prevent blindness and preserve independence. Early signs such as blurred vision, dull colors, halos at night, or difficulty reading should never be ignored.

Watch the campaign film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7k8hHvEMkg

About Centre for Sight

Established in 1996, Centre for Sight has grown into one of India's largest networks of super-specialty eye hospitals. With over 85 centers, more than 350 doctors trained at premier institutes, and 12 lakh patients served annually, the network provides advanced, ethical, and patient-first eye care. Its specialties span cataract surgery, glaucoma, retinal diseases, corneal disorders, pediatric ophthalmology, oculoplasty, and eye trauma care. The guiding philosophy remains simple: Every eye deserves the best.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)