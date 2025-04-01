DT
PT
Centre has started implementing PLI scheme for textiles on pan India basis: MoS

The government has started implementing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles on Pan India basis, Pabitra Margherita, the Minister of State (MoS) for Textile said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The government has started implementing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles on Pan India basis, Pabitra Margherita the Minister of State (MoS) for Textile said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The MoS, quoted by Ministry of Textiles in a statement, added PLI scheme is aimed at promoting the production of MMF Apparel, MMF fabrics and products of Technical Textiles to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

As per Ministry's Budget Estimate 2025-26, approx. 22 per cent of the budget is dedicated for PLI Scheme for Textiles.

Out of the 74 applicants selected under the scheme, 24 are MSMEs. Turnover of Rs. 2,16,760 crore including exports is projected for the scheme period, the MoS added.

In addition, he added that the government is implementing Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme for Apparel/Garments and Made-ups in order to enhance competitiveness by adopting principle of zero rated exports.

Further, textiles products not covered under the RoSCTL scheme are covered under Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) along with other products.

The government provides financial support to various Export Promotion Councils and Trade Bodies under Market Access Initiative Scheme implemented by Department of Commerce for organizing and participating in trade fairs, exhibitions, buyer-seller meets etc. at national and international levels.

Budget announced an outlay of Rs 5272 crores (Budget Estimates) for the Ministry of Textiles for 2025-26. This is an increase of 19 percent over budget estimates of 2024-25 (Rs 4417.03 crore).

To address the challenges of stagnant cotton productivity, Union Budget 2025-26 has announced a five year Cotton Mission to increase cotton productivity especially extra-long staple varieties. Science & Technology support will be provided to farmers under this Mission.

To promote domestic production of technical textile products such as agro-textiles, medical textiles and geo textiles at competitive prices, two more types of shuttle-less looms added to the list of fully exempted textile machinery. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

