Centre moots new IT rules mandating govt oversight over news posts by influencers

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed draft amendments to the Information Technology Rules that may bring social media users and influencers who create or share news-related content under stricter regulatory oversight, similar to the framework currently applicable to established news publishers.

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The government has invited public comments on the draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, with submissions open until 14 April, 2026.

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The draft amendments have attracted strong opposition from the digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), which has termed them a “dangerous expansion of executive power over online speech” and an instance of “digital authoritarianism.”

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Moreover, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the government’s proposed draft amendments to the IT Rules, calling them a “direct threat to press freedom and independent journalism” in India.

In a post on X, Owaisi alleged that the proposed rules reflect a government “allergic to a free press” and warned that, if implemented, they could empower authorities to block or ban content produced by independent journalists. He stressed that millions of Indians relied on such journalists for stories that mainstream media outlets might overlook, making their role essential in ensuring diverse and transparent public discourse.

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The ministry, while justifying the amendments, stated that they were “clarificatory and procedural in nature” and were intended to improve legal certainty, strengthen the enforceability of its directions and ensure effective oversight of intermediary-hosted content, particularly news and current affairs. It also emphasised that public feedback would be kept confidential to encourage open participation.

Once the rules are enacted, individual users sharing news or current affairs content on social media platforms without being registered news publishers would fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), enabling the Ministry to issue direct orders to block their content.

While urging an immediate rollback, IFF stated that it was “alarmed by the continuing expansion of unchecked executive power, which is opposed to the Constitution of India”. It added, “The present actions of MeitY smack of digital authoritarianism”, and called on the ministry to withdraw the proposed amendments.

Notably, the government has issued multiple advisories to intermediaries, including social media platforms, emphasising compliance with due diligence obligations under the IT Act and IT Rules. On 10 February, the government further strengthened the regulatory framework by amending the IT Rules to address harms arising from synthetically generated information (SGI), including deepfakes and AI-generated content.