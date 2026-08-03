Centre notifies reissue of Rs 32,000 crore govt securities; RBI auction on August 7

The Centre has notified the reissue of Government Securities (G-Secs) worth Rs 32,000 crore, comprising two dated securities maturing in 2031 and 2066. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the auction on August 7. The Government has also retained the option to accept an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore for each security, depending on market response.

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A notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance says the auction will comprise the 6.36% Government Security 2031 with a notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore and the 7.71% Government Security 2066 with a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore.

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The securities are being offered through a price-based multiple price auction.

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The notification said the auction will be conducted by the RBI at its Mumbai office through the E-Kuber electronic platform on August 7, 2026. Non-competitive bids will be accepted from 10.30 am to 11.00 am, while competitive bids can be submitted from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. The RBI will announce the auction results the same day, and successful bidders will make payments on August 10, 2026, the date fixed for the re-issue of the securities.

The Government has reserved up to five per cent of the notified amount for eligible individuals and institutions under the Non-Competitive Bidding Facility. According to the notification, the facility is intended to encourage wider participation and greater retail holding of Government securities and Treasury Bills.

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Retail investors can participate through an authorised aggregator or facilitator, such as scheduled banks, primary dealers, and specified stock exchanges, or by maintaining a Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) Account with the RBI.

Investors may submit only one bid per security in an auction, with aa minimum investment of Rs 10,000, thereafter in multiples of Rs 10,000. The maximum bid amount is capped at Rs 2 crore (face value) per security per auction.

If the total non-competitive bids exceed the reserved allocation, securities will be allotted on a pro-rata basis. If bids are below the reserve price, the shortfall will be transferred to the competitive portion of the auction.

Both securities will be eligible for ‘When Issued’ trading in accordance with RBI guidelines. Interest on the securities will accrue from the original issue or the last coupon payment date and will be paid on a half-yearly basis, while redemption will take place at par on the respective maturity dates. The 6.36% GS 2031 will mature on February 16, 2031, while the 7.71% GS 2066 will mature on May 18, 2066.

The notification permits aggregators and facilitators to recover brokerage, commission, or service charges up to six paise per Rs 100 from clients for non-competitive bidding services. However, it states no other costs, including funding costs, may be built into the sale price or recovered from investors. The operational guidelines for the non-competitive bidding facility will remain subject to periodic review by the Reserve Bank of India.