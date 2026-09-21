Centre plans inter-ministerial talks to tackle critical minerals, recycling issues: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The central government plans to hold separate meetings with various ministries to address industry concerns related to critical minerals and recycling, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the National Seminar on Indian Critical Minerals Recycling Ecosystem and Circular Economy on Monday, the Minister outlined an inter-ministerial strategy to resolve sectoral challenges.

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Reddy stated that industry representations cross departmental jurisdictions, requiring coordinated intervention across the central government.

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"For the first time, a meeting was called to listen to their grievances," Reddy said. "And various well-established organizations attended today in large numbers. They explained their issues. This doesn't pertain to just the Ministry of Mines alone."

"Through a whole-of-government approach, we heard issues involving multiple ministries," he said. "I have held discussions with them. The Commerce Ministry, Finance Ministry, Environment Ministry, Ministry of Electronics, and our own ministry are involved. We will hold separate meetings for different issues to work toward resolving them."

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Addressing the Pre-Shipment Inspection Certificate (PSIC) issue related to shipments, Reddy indicated that the matter requires joint deliberations rather than informal discussions.

"We will address it by holding a separate inter-ministerial meeting. Right now, discussions took place with the association," Reddy said.

"Next, there will be discussions involving the Finance Ministry, Commerce Ministry, our Ministry, and their representatives. Until now, these matters were brought up in seminars where actionable decisions don't happen," he said.

"One can voice issues in a seminar, but sitting together at one table to determine what the actual issues are, how to resolve them, which ministry needs to take what decision, and what updates to proceed with—we will chart that path forward in the coming days," he added.

On broader international disruptions and elevated freight rates, Reddy noted the wider economic implications of current global conditions.

"These geopolitical tensions affect everyone—petroleum, the entire sector—it's not limited just to our minerals; it impacts everyone," Reddy said.

Acknowledging industry-level fallout, he added, "There will be some. The PMO and, through a whole-of-government approach, whatever the issues are, the Ministry of External Affairs and the PMO are discussing this matter. They are discussing it across different diplomatic channels. It was discussed recently in cabinet-level meetings as well. It will be addressed through an appropriate platform."

Turning to legislative reforms under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, Reddy confirmed steady engagement with states.

"Absolutely, the bill has been passed. Talks are currently ongoing with officials across various state governments," he said. "I personally have spoken with different ministers and Chief Ministers. We are gathering their inputs, and after that, we are moving ahead with it in full force."

During his seminar address, Reddy highlighted the development of critical minerals recycling aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, pointing to innovative technologies, entrepreneurship, e-waste management, and environmental sustainability.

Stressing public participation through Jan Bhagidari, he called on citizens to treat e-waste and end-of-life products as resources for mineral recovery, while urging companies, researchers, and industry stakeholders to share proposals toward a technology-driven recycling framework for Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

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