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Home / Business / Centre releases Rs 1.09 lakh crore in tax devolution to states ahead of festive season  

Centre releases Rs 1.09 lakh crore in tax devolution to states ahead of festive season  

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Centre has released Rs 1.09 lakh crore to state governments as tax devolution ahead of the festive season, advancing the regular monthly instalment by five days to help states accelerate capital expenditure and meet development and welfare-related spending requirements.

The instalment, which was scheduled to be released on November 10, was disbursed on November 5, according to a press release by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

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The ministry said the advance release was aimed at enabling states to step up capital spending and finance development and welfare-related expenditure during the festive period.

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“The monthly instalment normally released on 10th November’2026 has been advanced and released on 5th November 2026, in view of festive season,” the ministry said.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh received the largest share at Rs 19,208 crore, followed by Bihar with Rs 10,845 crore and Madhya Pradesh with Rs 8,010 crore.

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West Bengal received Rs 7,866 crore, while Maharashtra was allocated Rs 7,022 crore. Rajasthan received Rs 6,460 crore and Odisha was given Rs 4,819 crore.

Other major allocations included Rs 4,597 crore for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 4,504 crore for Karnataka, Rs 4,466 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs 4,094 crore for Gujarat.

Chhattisgarh received Rs 3,602 crore, while Jharkhand and Assam were allocated Rs 3,660 crore and Rs 3,552 crore, respectively. Kerala received Rs 2,597 crore, Telangana Rs 2,370 crore and Punjab Rs 2,176 crore.

Among the smaller allocations, Haryana received Rs 1,484 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1,476 crore and Uttarakhand Rs 1,244 crore. Himachal Pradesh was allocated Rs 996 crore, while Tripura received Rs 699 crore, Meghalaya Rs 688 crore, Manipur Rs 682 crore and Mizoram Rs 615 crore.

Nagaland and Sikkim received Rs 524 crore and Rs 365 crore, respectively, while Goa was allocated Rs 398 crore.

The release covers the regular tax devolution instalment to all 28 states. The government said the advance disbursement would provide states with funds for capital expenditure as well as development and welfare-related spending. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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